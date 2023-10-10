Rumors of Romance: Ángela Aguilar Celebrates her 20th Birthday Amidst Alleged Relationship with NFL Star

Ángela Aguilar Celebrates 20th Birthday Amidst Alleged Romance Rumors

Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar recently celebrated her 20th birthday on October 8, surrounded by well-wishes from her family members, celebrities, and fans. However, her special day was also marred by rumors of an alleged romance with American football star Josh Ball.

The rumors of Aguilar’s new relationship first emerged in July, with several Mexican media outlets reporting that she was dating NFL player Josh Ball, who is a member of the Dallas Cowboys team. While neither Aguilar nor Ball have confirmed or denied these rumors, fans have been quick to speculate on their alleged romance.

On her birthday, Aguilar took to Instagram to share several portraits of herself in front of a cake adorned with berries. Many celebrities, including Lili Estefan, Paquita la del Barrio, and Yuri, left congratulatory messages on her post. However, it was Ball’s comment that stood out the most. The 25-year-old athlete left a series of emojis depicting a cake, white hearts, and party hats with streamers, hinting at a possible connection between the two.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Aguilar later shared a photo on her Instagram stories featuring a red fruit cake. In the corner of the image, part of a man’s arm can be seen, with some fans speculating that it is Ball’s arm. This has led to speculation that Ball may have attended Aguilar’s birthday celebration.

It is worth noting that this alleged romance is still unconfirmed, as neither Aguilar nor Ball have addressed these speculations. However, the initial suspicion began when Ball posted a photo on his Instagram stories that appeared to be taken at Aguilar’s family office in Houston, Texas.

Josh Ball, a former college football player at Florida State, Butler Community College, and Marshall, was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2018, he faced accusations of violence from his ex-girlfriend Sandra Sellers, but no formal charges were filed against him.

This alleged romance comes just months after Aguilar was involved in another scandal. In April 2022, explicit photos of her with 33-year-old composer Gussy Lau were leaked online, causing controversy. While the singer expressed feeling violated and betrayed, she never confirmed or denied the relationship.

It remains to be seen whether Aguilar and Ball will address these rumors and confirm their alleged romance. In the meantime, fans will continue to speculate on the nature of their relationship based on social media posts and hints.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

