France put on the candidate’s suit and confirmed that his power is in force by thrashing the Netherlands 4-0 in a match valid for the first date of Group B of the Eurocup Qualifiers to be played in Germany in 2024.

At the Stade de France, those led by Didier Deschamps They gave a forceful demonstration of their might. already in the first half, when they put three goals up with the Antoine Griezmann’s celebrationsfrom Atlético de Madrid; Dayot Upamecanofrom Bayern Munich; y Kylian Mbappefrom Paris Saint Germain.

The striker himself, scorer of the last World Cup Qatar 2022, sealed the victory, with a score two minutes from closing.

Mbappé broke a record by scoring 20 goals in the last 17 games of the representative Frenchman. In the Dutch team, meanwhile, Ronald Koeman (Louis van Gaal’s replacement) debuted as coach.





Besides, Memphis Depay, from Atlético de Madrid, missed a penalty in the 95th minute for the Netherlands team.



