Runs the business of dental aesthetics

Listen to the audio version of the article

A smile is an incredible weapon, it makes the impossible possible, it’s a key that opens all doors. We smile to socialize and show kindness, we are the only individuals in the animal kingdom who smile cordially, others show their teeth to intimidate and attack. A beautiful smile increases self-esteem, makes us feel more confident and improves the way we interact. However, not everyone is lucky enough to have white, well-aligned teeth. To restore harmony in the smile, dental aesthetics associated with orthodontics come into play for the correct functioning of the teeth and jaws throughout life. According to a recent Ipsos research, there is still little awareness of the fact that aging is not only skin, bones and joints but also teeth: just 2 out of 10 Italians (21%) consider oral hygiene an important habit for maintaining themselves young. And, when asked which are the parts of the body that worry them the most in relation to the time factor, only 4% mention the teeth in the face of a widespread concern for the mind (33%), skin (29%), bones and joints (24%). And only 8% are aware of the risks associated with demineralization of teeth, especially caries, and use toothpastes that prevent erosion. However, the number of people who rely on biomimetic devices or transparent aligners to improve the appearance of teeth is growing. own teeth and the business grows at an annual rate of 20% according to market sources.

The treatments for a perfect smile between whitening and transparent veneers

Photogallery12 photos

View

A dazzling smile is not enough

Symmetry of the face is important in dental aesthetics, asymmetrical aspects are immediately seen as unusual and annoying. «A harmonious face must have a correct relationship between the horizontal and vertical planes – explains Giampietro Farronato, full professor of Orthodontics at the University of Milan and specialist in Orthodontics, the branch that studies the anomaly of the teeth and jaw bones -. The correct proportion between the upper, middle and lower third is very important. A case in point is the mistaken intervention on the lips with fillers to make them fuller, without considering that if the lips are retracted, the reason must be sought primarily in the retraction of the teeth and the same goes for the nose and chin, if the lower third of the face is reduced. It is therefore necessary to give support to the hard structures and intervene on the jaw joint by reprogramming its correct “posture”, especially in the presence of malocclusions».

Dental orthodontics

A beautiful and healthy smile is the result of constant care that must begin from childhood: first in the prevention of caries and then by regularly undergoing correct dental and gingival hygiene, all to keep the structure healthy during the course of the life. life. «The purpose of orthodontics is to identify and correct defects in alignment and occlusion of the teeth – continues Farronato -. In the past, only metal wires and brackets existed to correct dental alignment problems, which are not very pleasing to the eye and not very hygienic. The arrival of transparent masks has caused a real revolution, they are less evident and almost invisible, they are always worn and only removed to eat. The only handicap is that the treatment is 12 to 24 months longer, compared to traditional tools which take about half the time. Both fixed appliances and aligners can solve various problems, such as: overcrowding of the teeth, displacement of the teeth, filling spaces and malocclusions».

Cosmetic veneers and whitening

The Hollywood smile requires several interventions. If you don’t have impeccable teeth, you can resort to aesthetic veneers, very thin plates to be applied on the teeth surface. «The new veneers are made of zirconium instead of ceramic – continues the specialist – it is a material that ensures a very natural effect and does not require thinning of the teeth. They also last a long time, up to 20 years. What about bleaching? First of all, a clarification between home and professional whitening. The do-it-yourself consists of whitening toothpastes and pens, formulas with baking soda, whitening strips, silicone masks to be filled with gel, all devices that must be used with caution. Professional whitening is quite another thing, where research has made giant strides, with products that are increasingly safe and accessible and require little effort. Let’s forget the classic silicone masks to be worn at night for two weeks, the specific lamps that forced the patient to keep his mouth open for at least half an hour, now we have moved on to a quick whitening that lasts ten minutes, to be done at the end of the dental hygiene session. A personalized whitening, with dedicated substances, with the possibility of modulating the color, at reduced costs and with excellent results».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

