Original title: Ruoying and Liu Ruoying rumors, ”preference” female students, why didn’t Huang Lei help student Huang Haibo come back?

The wealthy and wealthy businessmen in the circle do occupy a large position, but there are very few people who rely on their strength to gain a foothold in the entertainment circle.

Of course, Huang Lei is in the forefront. Many people know that Huang Lei is a famous person when they hear his name.

The word-of-mouth image and character have always been very positive. In the eyes of outsiders, Huang Lei is a perfect good man.

An enviable married life, an admirable career as a performing arts teacher, and his own development in the performing arts circle.

In recent years, Huang Lei has participated in a reality show again and turned into a god operator in “Extreme Challenge”.

In this show, he has always been a ”God-like existence”, and he does not follow the script at all.

It is also because I usually like to read mystery novels, and judgment and analysis are things I have been doing all the time.

So in addition to being a high IQ, his keen observation ability also helped him a lot.

Accurate calculations in the show can always calculate what will happen next.

But in the end, it always fails to win, but it also increases the focus of the show.

In 2017, two old friends, Huang Lei and He Jiong, participated in “The Longing for Life” together.

The program returns to the rural life, bringing the unexpected beauty and enjoyment of the star’s original ecology.

Before the show started, Huang Lei often turned into Huang Xiaochu on Weibo to cook for his family.

Half of the friends in the circle have served his meals, and they are full of praise.

The presence of two heavyweights in this show, as well as other star guests in the show, brought a lot of surprises and highlights.

It has been highly anticipated since its launch, and in May of this year, this show has returned to everyone’s attention again.

Before that, I have been very curious about why Huang Lei has such a high status in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his own strength, his father Huang Xiaoli also has a great background.

Huang Xiaoli was also an excellent actor in the circle back then and is currently a national first-class actor.

After graduating from the Central Academy of Drama, he has extremely high attainments in the field of drama performance.

He has been a drama actor in the Central Experimental Drama for more than ten years, so Huang Lei grew up in a drama theater since he was a child.

When he was 5 years old, he performed on stage and has a very high talent in acting.

Not only that, Huang Lei has made a lot of friends in the circle because he can speak well and has a wide range of knowledge.

In “Longing for Life”, you can see his character in the circle.

In addition to He Jiong, who has been friends for many years since his earliest days, Huang Zhonglei, a big coffee in the circle, is no exception.

But Huang Zhonglei is not an entertainment star, but he is a film and television boss.

The presence in the circle has always been very high, and the two have known each other a long time ago.

Huang Zhonglei also appeared as a guest in “The Longing for Life”. Huang Lei helped Huang Zhonglei a lot when he was teaching at Nortel.

At that time, Huang Zhonglei’s career had not been as big as it is today, so Huang Lei helped him pull a lot of resources and productions.

The two can be said to support each other in their careers. They have been brothers for many years. No wonder Huang Lei can become an invisible boss.

Speaking of hardcore bosses, Huang Lei has also had some negative experiences emotionally.

Among them is the rumored romance after working together with Rene Liu in several works.

In 1994, Huang Lei served as a teaching assistant when he was a graduate student at the Beijing Film Academy.

The following year, Sun Li was admitted to the Beijing Film Academy as a freshman, with long hair fluttering with a hint of immaturity.

When Huang Lei saw Sun Li for the first time, he was attracted by her pure and moving temperament and fell in love with her at first sight.

However, due to the relationship between teachers and students, it was delayed until two months later to confess.

Unexpectedly, Sun Li agreed immediately after his confession, and the two publicly admitted this teacher-student relationship.

At that time, Sun Li was 18 years old and Huang Lei was 24 years old. The two got married after a 9-year relationship.

The first encounter with Rene Liu was Xu Zhimo played by Huang Lei in “April Day in the World“, which they collaborated with.

Rene Liu plays Xu Zhimo’s original wife, Zhang Youyi.

Perhaps with his same talent and experience, the two hit it off on the set.

They soon became friends, and the second collaboration between the two was in “Times Like Water” directed and acted by Huang Lei.

It is said that before the shooting of this work, Huang Lei took a fancy to Rene Liu.

He called and invited her to play. He said: ”I can find someone else to do the successful thing together. Are you willing to bear the possible failure with me? ”

When Liu Ruoying heard this, he immediately rushed to his crew, and the rumored romance between the two also spread.

After the scandal between the two was known by Sun Li, it was also revealed that Sun Li was making trouble on the set.

Later, when Rene Liu was invited to participate in “A Date with Lu Yu”, Huang Lei also defined the relationship between the two as “the fourth relationship”.

After that, however, the two rarely met again.

And the outside world has always been very questioned about the preference for female students. Sun Li and Haiqing have always been one of the representatives.

As we all know, Huang Lei is a very good performance instructor. Haiqing and Huang Haibo were his 97th grade students.

Among his five most promising students, Hai Qing, Ariel Lin, Yao Chen, Wen Zhengrong and Huang Haibo.

Haiqing was the most scolded of all his students back then, but a strict teacher produced a master student.

The age difference is only 7 years, but he still has to respect him as a teacher.

Haiqing’s ability to become a well-known and powerful actor today also benefits from Huang Lei’s years of teaching.

And the good resources introduced in the entertainment circle later, the teacher-student combination, and also performed several husband and wife works together on the screen.

Yao Chen, who became famous in “Wulin Biography”; and Taiwanese actor Ariel Lin, who became famous in “Prank Kiss” that year.

When Huang Lei taught in Taipei that year, Ariel Lin was in the short-term refresher class and never missed it.

Wen Zhengrong’s reputation is not high, but his acting skills have always been recognized by the audience.

Only the last one, Huang Haibo, after being framed by others, has been imprisoned and has no hope of making a comeback.

At that time, Huang Haibo was also a proud student in Huang Lei’s eyes. He once publicly praised his acting skills on the stage, and he will definitely be better than him in the future.

Since there is such a high evaluation, why after Huang Haibo’s accident, Huang Lei’s heart seems to have called him ”removed”.

Both of them are recognized as good men, but Huang Lei did not expect Huang Haibo to encounter this.

Now that he wants to come back, Huang Lei has never thought of reaching out and helping his students.

It is estimated that he is helpless, but unfortunately Huang Haibo’s acting skills cannot be displayed.Return to Sohu, see more