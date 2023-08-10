Russia intercepts drones heading to Moscow for the second day in a row

LONDON (AP) — Russian anti-aircraft defenses shot down two drones headed for Moscow for the second day in a row on Thursday, authorities said, an incident that disrupted operations at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to intensify its attacks on Russian soil.

One drone was shot down in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, and another near a major Moscow ring road, according to the capital’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, and the Russian Defense Ministry, which blamed the attack on Ukraine. .

No damage or casualties were reported at first.

Domodedovo airport, in the south of the city, halted flights for more than two hours and Vnukovo airport, southwest of the city, grounded flights for more than two and a half hours and redirected part of arrivals to other airports, according to Russian news agencies.

It was not immediately clear where the drones had come from, and Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment. Ukraine does not usually confirm or deny such attacks.

Sending drones to Moscow after more than 17 months of war has little apparent military value for Ukraine, but the strategy has served to unnerve the Russians and bring the consequences of the conflict onto them.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said it had stopped attacks by Ukrainian drones in Crimea, annexed by Moscow. Two drones were shot down near the port city of Sevastopol, it said, while another nine crashed in the Black Sea after being electronically intercepted.

Ukrainian media on Wednesday cited social media posts about thick smoke in Sevastopol, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is based.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said the smoke came from “a troop training exercise” and urged the population not to worry.

The incidents came as the Ukrainian counter-offensive continues, which Ukrainian and Western officials have warned will be a long, slow march against entrenched Kremlin forces.

The Pentagon plans to provide Ukraine with another $200 million worth of arms and ammunition consignments to help sustain the counteroffensive, according to US officials.

Ukraine has already received more than $43 billion from the United States since the full-scale Russian invasion began last year.

