Russia released the first film shot in space and beat the United States

In the midst of a diplomatic crisis over the conflict in Ukraine, Russia managed to get ahead of the United States and release in cinemas the first fiction feature film recorded in space. In this way, Moscow managed to prevail over Washington, which was seeking to carry out a similar initiative led by Tom Cruise, arousing the pride of the country for having beaten the rival project.

“The challenge”, co-produced by the Russian space agency Roscosmos and the Pervy Kanal television network, tells the story of a surgeon sent to the International Space Station (ISS) with the aim of operating on an injured cosmonaut. To record the project, in October 2021, Russia sent an actress and a director into orbit for twelve days. The film crew traveled in the Soyuz MS-18 space capsule, which is on display in the famous Gorki Park in honor of the achievement.

Shooting begins for first feature film shot in space, and it’s another Russian milestone

“We are all fans of ‘Gravity’“, declared Konstantin Ernst, head of Pervy Kanal, on Monday, referring to the Hollywood film about space released in 2013. “But our ‘Challenge’shot in real zero gravity, shows that it was just special effects” in the American film, he said.

The sequences recorded in the 230 cubic meters of the Russian module of the ISS and the participation of three Russian professional cosmonauts in the station give an effect of authenticity to the feature film. Director Klim Chipenko, 39, who was in charge of the camera, lighting and sound, recorded 30 hours of footage, of which 50 minutes were used in the final cut. The camera follows the actress Yulia Peresild, 38 years old and one of the most glamorous interpreters in Russia, moving in that small space. Both the director and the interpreter underwent accelerated training four months before being sent into space.

The film came ahead of a similar American initiative led by Tom Cruise. By managing to be released before its American rival, the film became a source of pride for Moscow, in a context of space rivalry with Washington reminiscent of Cold War times.

“The first again”: the impact of the feature film in Russia

During a speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated himself on the achievement. “We are the first to have shot a fiction feature film on board a ship in orbit, the first ones again,” said the president, who likes to recall that Moscow sent the first man into space in 1961. In this sense, the official’s address was dedicated to Russian Cosmonautics Day, which coincides with International Day of Manned Space Flight Both commemorations are celebrated on April 12, in honor of the date of the first manned space flight, carried out by Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet citizen, paving the way for space exploration.

During his speech, Vladimir Putin highlighted the Russian space race.

In tune with the president’s statements, different professionals expressed their joy with the achievement of the Eurasian country. “We are proud of our Russian actors,” said Polina Andreyeva, a marketing specialist. “It is very interesting to see how our town progresses, that it has been the first to make a film in space,” said Tatiana Kulikova, a company employee. “We are Russia, Russia is always ahead” the woman insisted.

Since the start of Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has been mired in a deep diplomatic crisis with the West. For this reason, the United States and European countries imposed a series of diplomatic and economic sanctions on the Kremlin. However, the space sector seems to be one of the last fields of cooperation between Russians and WesternersAlthough the rivalry is fierce, especially since the rise of private companies, such as Elon Musk’s American SpaceX.

