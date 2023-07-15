Russia says it botched the killings of a journalist and ‘Russian Paris Hilton’

The Russian security service affirmed this Saturday that it prevented the murders, on Russian territory and “instigated by the Ukrainian special services.”” of two women with a high public and media profile.

The FSB reported that on Friday it detained members of the neo-Nazi group in Moscow and in the Ryazan region. “Paragraph-88”, what you consider an organization recruited by the Ukrainian services.

According to Moscow, they had been paid to assassinate Margaret Simonyanone of the referents of the Kremlin media scheme (she is the director of the RT channel), and of Ksenia Sobchakan influencer who was a presidential candidate a few years ago and is known as the “Russian Paris Hilton.”

“The Federal Security Service, together with the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, prevented the preparation by the Ukrainian special services of the murder of Margaret Simonyaneditor-in-chief of the RT television channel and the International Information Agency Rossiya Segodnya.

According to the available data, the murder of Ksenia Sobchak was also being prepared“, says the official statement released in the last hours.

Ksenia Sobchak’s father, Anatoli, was the first mayor of Saint Petersburg. Putin was her vice.

According to the FSB, the members of the group that would perpetrate the crimes were going to do so for “1.5 million rubles (about $17,000) for each murder”. The suspects confessed their intentions, according to the official statement.

Who were the recipients of the frustrated attack

One of the women who was saved, according to what was reported by the Kremlin, is Ksenia Sobchakdaughter of Anatoli Sobchak, who between 1991 and 1996 served as the first mayor of St. Petersburg. His running mate was Vladimir Putinwho served as deputy mayor and was a figure who then did not have the level of knowledge that he has had for some years.

Sobchak is the editor of the magazine The Official and works as a host on the channel TV Rainin addition to having his own YouTube channel. In Russia he is one of the best-known celebrities and earnsaccording to Forbes magazine, 2.1 million dollars per year.

You have to remember that in 2018 she ran as a candidate for president of Russia. It was a striking phenomenon because during the campaign he sought to be critical of the president and the country’s situation, opponents of the Kremlin argued that Actually, the one behind that candidacy was Putin himself, as a strategy.

Simonyan, however, She is one of the most powerful women in the Kremlin broadcast apparatus. She began her career in media financed and controlled by the Russian government in 2001, she was a journalist for the Russian State Television and Radio Company (VGTRK) until 2005. That year she began working as editor-in-chief of Russia Today, which she went on to be called RT.

It currently has a presence in many media, but its main activity is associated with the dissemination of Kremlin content and Putin’s propagandaaccording to Russian media.

