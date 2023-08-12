Home » Russia shoots down 20 drones over Crimea after wave of attacks on Moscow
kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — Russia foiled an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow, overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Fourteen of the drones were shot down by Russian air defenses and another six were tampered with electronically, the ministry explained in a Telegram post. No casualties or damage were reported.

The overnight attacks followed three straight days of drone attacks on the Russian capital, Moscow. Shooting drones at the neighboring country, after more than 17 months of war, has little apparent military value for Ukraine, but the strategy has served to unsettle the Russians and make them understand the consequences of the conflict.

Drone strikes have increased in recent weeks, both in Moscow and in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that most of the international community considers illegal.

kyiv officials neither confirmed nor denied possible Ukrainian involvement in the attempted attacks.

Separately, Russia claimed on Saturday that it had regained control of the town of Urozhaine in Luhansk, Ukraine’s easternmost province, after an overnight counterattack.

A 73-year-old woman was killed early Saturday in a Russian shelling raid on the northeastern Kharkiv province, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said a police officer was killed and 12 others injured when a Russian guided aerial bomb hit the city of Orikhiv in the southern Zaporizhia province, which is partly occupied by Moscow. Four of the injured were also police officers, he added.

