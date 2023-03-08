Ciri in “The Witcher 3” is not only beautiful but also powerful,Recently, the little sister Waterloo Cosplay from Russia coszed Shirley, her beautiful appearance and figure are very restored.

Ciri’s full name is Cilia Fiona Allen Lianlan. She has the ability to travel through time and space, and is known as the “Lady of Space and Time”.

In “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, in order to avoid the continuous pursuit of the wild hunt, Ciri traveled through different worlds and timelines, and finally returned to the world of the witcher, and lived in Weilun and Novi respectively. Gray and the Skellige Islands left clues. Geralt and his friends followed these clues and finally met Ciri on the Isle of Mists.

Afterwards, the crowd assembled in Kaer Morhen to face the Wild Hunt. The battle ended with Vesemir’s death and the resulting burst of Ciri’s potential temporarily crushing the Wild Hunt’s army. After a series of preparations, the second confrontation with the Wild Hunt took place in the Skellige Islands. During this period, Ciri broke the hoarfrost storm of Caranthir and severely damaged Caranthir. Reading’s death ended.

Towards the end, Ciri will go to end Hoarfrost at the request of the elven sage Avalakh, and the ending of the game can be divided into three types according to the player’s previous choices: Ciri disappears, Ciri inherits her father’s throne and becomes The Queen and Ciri followed their adoptive father Geralt to live a free and easy life like a witcher.

Waterloo has COS many characters before, let’s take a look.