Russian mercenaries break with Moscow and leave the Eastern Front

Yevgueni Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenaries who for months have been waging the fierce battle of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, publicly broke with Moscow yesterday and set a date for their withdrawal to rear positions: 10 May, the day after the anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis, one of the holy dates of modern Russian iconography.

Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, released a video on Telegram in which he declared that they should hand over positions and relocate to “lick their wounds” because “without ammunition, we are doomed to useless death.”

The mercenary leader accused the commanders of the regular army of being responsible for “tens of thousands” of casualties in their own ranks since the start of the offensive in the former Soviet republic. “They will bear the responsibility of tens of thousands of dead and wounded in front of their mothers and children,” he said in a video, addressed to the Russian General Staff.

Prigozhin has been accusing the Russian army for months of not supplying him with enough ammunition to prevent the paramilitaries from scoring a victory in Bakhmut, which would dwarf the regular troops.

That town in eastern Ukraine has concentrated the fighting for several months. The militias have taken many sectors, without being able to seize the entire city in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Prigozhin’s criticism exposed the high tensions between the forces in Moscow.

His statements, broadcast in three videos, come at a time when Ukraine says it is finalizing its preparations for a major counteroffensive. Russia ordered the evacuation of families with children and the elderly in 18 villages and cities it controls in the south of the country, citing an intensification of Ukrainian bombing.

The towns affected by this decision include Energodar, where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located, the target of several bombardments since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. More than 70,000 people will be evacuated, the installed authorities announced. by Moscow in those areas.

“Where’s my fucking ammo?” In one of his videos, Prigozhin assured that his troops had everything ready to “take Bakhmut before May 9”, when Russia celebrates the anniversary of the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany in style in 1945. .

“When they saw that, the army bureaucrats stopped deliveries” of ammunition, in order to deprive the militias of that prestigious victory, he said.

“Therefore, on May 10, 2023, we will withdraw from Bakhmut,” he added, explaining that he was not willing for his men, “without ammunition, to suffer useless and unjustified casualties.” He remains to know if these statements are an announcement or an ultimatum.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, when questioned about it, stated that he had “seen such statements in the media” but declined to comment.

In another video, Prigozhin directly attacks Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. Walking at night among dozens of corpses presented as members of Wagner, he stated: “These guys are from Wagner. They died today, their blood is still warm.) They died so they can get fat in their offices! “You sit in your expensive clubs and your children enjoy life, make videos on YouTube!” Prigozhin lashed out.

“Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where’s my fucking ammo?” she yelled.

New tactic? The Kremlin denies any tension within the Russian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense limited itself to mentioning Wagner’s “offensives” in Bakhmut, stating that they were “backed” by “airborne units” of the regular army.

According to the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Ganna Maliar, Russia hopes to conquer Bakhmut on Tuesday at the latest, to add luster to the great Russian patriotic holiday. The deputy minister believes that Moscow’s new tactic consists of “withdrawing Wagner’s men” to “replace them with paratrooper assault units” from the army.

Moscow is preparing a grand parade that day, but celebrations have been suspended in regions bordering Ukraine, which have recently been the target of acts of sabotage, including refinery fires and train derailments.

Russia imputes these facts to Ukraine, which never claimed responsibility for them. It also accuses Ukraine of having attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday in a US-orchestrated drone attack, which denied any involvement in any such act.

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated this Friday that such a plan was unthinkable without Washington’s support and warned that Moscow will respond with “concrete actions.”

Offer. On his part, the leader of the Russian region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadirov, offered to send his troops to the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to replace the mercenaries of the Wagner Group. “If the older brother Prigozhin and Wagner leave, then the General Staff will lose an experienced combat unit, and the younger brother Kadirov and (special forces) Akhmat will take their place in Bakhmut,” the Chechen leader, one of the Chechen leaders, said on Telegram. of the main trusted men of Vladimir Putin.

Kadirov asserted that the troops under his command are capable of taking the two square kilometers of Bakhmut that according to Moscow are still under the control of the Ukrainian authorities, although he has advocated saving “the lives of the soldiers” and advancing “as a result of the mutual understanding” of the Russian military branches.

“The interests of the State and the security of the country must come first. And when the special military operation (Moscow’s euphemism for the invasion of Ukraine) ends, I would like all of us, every fighter, every commander, every Russian patriot, to be winners. Together,” Kadirov added.