Russian night attacks terrorize the population in the Ukrainian capital

kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — The attacks come at night, when most people in kyiv are sleeping. Sirens resound throughout the Ukrainian capital, waking sleepy residents who, after 15 months of war, have created their routines to deal with every Russian airstrike.

Olha Bukhno, a 65-year-old cleaner, says that during the recent escalation of attacks, she prays every night. “Please,” she asks, closing her eyes and appealing to heaven, “may she be calm.”

Next to his bed is a bag with essential items: documents, dry food and water. When the alarm goes off, she runs downstairs to the basement of her building and seeks shelter. Nearly two weeks ago, debris from a downed missile struck the building next door to his in the Darnytsia district of kyiv, starting a huge fire.

“Every night we are scared,” she said as she shed a tear.

When alarms go off, some residents are consumed with fear and imagine the worst possible situation that could happen: displacement, being trapped under rubble, dying. Others take refuge in apathy and lie awake in bed hearing explosions in the air.

But in the last month the Russian attacks have happened almost every night and most people complain of lack of sleep. In the war-defying hubbub of kyiv’s cafes, restaurants and shops, activity continues despite everything, even though everyone has a story about how tired they are.

“What can we say? Everyone is exhausted, ”said Oleksander Chubienko, a pharmacist in Darnytsia, describing the mood of his clients these days.

Russia carried out another round of attacks on kyiv early Monday morning, using a combination of drones and cruise missiles. More than 40 air targets were shot down in the 15th night attack on the capital this month, the head of kyiv’s military administration, Serhii Popko, said on Telegram. Remnants of the shells breached the roof of a residential building in the Podlisk district, although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

“Another difficult night for the capital,” kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

Often the explosions are the sound of Ukrainian air defenses managing to deal with the dangerous combination of Russian missiles and drones. On May 16 there was a particularly heavy bombardment, with 18 missiles launched over Ukraine, 14 of them targeting kyiv, according to the spokesman for the Ukrainian air force. Ukraine said it shot down six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles that night, something it did not have the capacity to do last year.

On Saturday night, local authorities in kyiv said the Ukrainian capital had suffered the biggest drone attack since the Russian war began. At least one person died. The barrage came on the eve of kyiv Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the city’s founding.

The increasingly frequent strikes are part of a new Russian air campaign against kyiv’s counteroffensive capability, according to Ukrainian experts and officials. The increase came after April 19, just after Ukraine announced it had received American-made Patriot missiles, a welcome new shield against Russian airstrikes. Observers noted that the new intensity of Russian attacks appeared to be aimed at bypassing and attacking these new systems.

The May 16 attack caused “minor” damage to a Patriot anti-aircraft system near kyiv, according to US authorities, who said it was still operational.

The new round of attacks also followed an earlier escalation in airstrikes last winter, targeting critical infrastructure such as power plants and military logistics centers. Ukrainian forces have become more effective at shooting down Russian missiles compared to a few months ago, something many attribute to US systems.

But defense systems cannot protect civilians from harm. Remnants of destroyed Russian missiles have fallen on civilians, causing fires and injuries.

For many in the city, the sound of the air raid alarm is accompanied by constant notifications on Telegram, Ukraine’s preferred app for sharing the latest data on air raids. With each update, “another comes from the east”, “more thrown from the sea! Take cover!” people respond with a profanity emoji.

But often, civilian estimates of what to do next vary widely. Some stay at home, resigned to their fate, while others flee to safer places.

In Darnitsya, the remains of the fire were seen piled up in a large garbage container. Scorched remnants of wood and insulation lay in the spring sun as families with children passed by and neighbors chatted about the latest gossip.

Pavlo Chervinskyi, 45, tells his four-year-old daughter that it’s all a game as the apartment windows vibrate with the distant crash of nighttime explosions. Every time there’s an air raid, he takes her to the hallway and waits for the green light to go home.

With each bang, he tells him that “Putin is making trouble again,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s better than trying to explain what’s really going on, she said as the girl made sandcastles in the neighborhood park. Not exactly a lie, she explained. “Every night they put us through a game of Russian roulette.”

Still, she said, it’s best to avoid telling her daughter the whole truth. “It better be a joke between us,” she commented. “She’s used to it now, and she’s not scared.”

The girl slept through the attacks over the weekend, the businessman said. “At least someone rests,” he added with a tired smile.

Mariana Yavolina, a physiotherapist, had the bad luck to move into the residential complex in Darnitsya on the day of the attack. She returned to her new apartment after midnight. The air raid alarm continued to sound, but Yavolina was fed up.

He stretched out on the sofa and stared at the ceiling, his first moment of repose in a long day. Explosions could be heard in the distance.

One, then another. She looked to her Telegram app to check the updates.

“I try not to take it so seriously,” Yavolina said. “It’s very annoying, and if you want to live your life you can’t let it consume you all the time.”

Little by little that night, he convinced himself that he could sleep.

The next detonation shook the entire apartment, jolting her awake. Outside, columns of smoke obscured the view as flames erupted from the roof of the next building. The stench of burning was overwhelming.

Firefighters and police soon arrived, forbidding anyone to take videos of the damage. But Yavolina recorded anyway and sent the footage to a friend who serves in the military.

“Just flowers,” he replied, a local expression that meant it could have been a lot worse.