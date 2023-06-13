Russian troops are dying by “fleeing through their own minefields”

During the last days, Ukraine advanced with its counteroffensive to try to break the line of defense of Russia in the border territories that remain under its occupation. In this sense, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom highlighted the Ukrainian performance, at the same time that it affirmed that Moscow forces are dying from “fleeing through their own minefields”.

According to an intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defense released over the weekend, it is believed that Ukrainian forces made good progress penetrating the first line of Russian defense in some areas. In turn, the Defense portfolio indicated that this progress was slower in other areas.

The advance of the Ukrainian counteroffensive: everything that is known so far

In this sense, he specified that, in the course of the last 48 hours, “significant Ukrainian operations were carried out in numerous sectors of eastern and southern Ukraine”. These statements coincide with the statements of the Kiev forces, who by that time had announced the liberation of four villages occupied by Kremlin troops, a number that currently amounts to seven according to Ukrainian officials.

Regarding the Russian military, the report called its performance “mixed”. “It is likely that some units are conducting credible maneuver defense operations, while others have withdrawn in some disorder,” he detailed. Along these lines, he assured that he noticed an increase in “reports of Russian casualties as they withdrew through their own minefields”.

According to the British Defense Ministry, the Russian performance against the Ukrainian counter-offensive is “mixed”.

This intelligence update corresponds with the observations of some analysts, who affirm that Ukraine launched the counteroffensivewith heavy fighting reported on three fronts along the more than 900 kilometer battle line separating the kyiv and Moscow armies.

Fighting “difficult”, but with “advances”: Ukraine maintains that it recovered seven villages

The Ukrainian government said on Monday that managed to recover seven villages south and east of the country occupied by Russian forces. The military advance occurred within the framework of the counteroffensive that kyiv has been carrying out since the last few days.

“Seven villages have been liberated,” Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar announced via Telegram, referring to several retaken towns in the Zaporizhia region. In this sense, the official specified that the towns of Lobkovo, Levadne and Novodarivka, near Zaporiya, had been recovered, as well as Storozheve, in the south of the Donetsk region. “The surface of the territory that has passed under our control is 90 km2”he assured.

In addition to this, the Ukrainian army reported that it was carrying out advances on the Bakhmut region. “Ukrainian troops advanced from 250 to 700 meters in the direction of Bakhmut,” the kyiv Ministry of Defense detailed in this regard.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive sees its first fruits: they announced the “liberation” of two cities in Donetsk

For his part, Moscow said its troops stood their ground largely along the front line of battle. In this sense, they indicated that they repelled the Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk region, near Velyka Novosilka, and also near Levadne.

In this regard, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American think tank, remarked that “Ukrainian forces have made visually proven advances in the west of Donetsk Oblast and in the west of Zaporizhia Oblast, which Russian sources confirmed but have tried to downplay.”

Moscow said its troops stood their ground and repelled some attacks.

Added to this, Western analysts and military officials have warned that any effort to get rid of entrenched, heavily armed and trained Russian troops is likely to take months. They also claimed that the success of any Ukrainian counteroffensive is far from certain.

Zelensky spoke of the “difficulty” of the fighting and thanked the soldiers who fought to retake the villages.

Regarding the counteroffensive, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, said on Monday that it is “difficult”, but assured that the Ukrainian forces “advance”. “The fights are difficult, but we are advancing, that is very important”Zelensky noted in his daily address.

And he added: “I thank our boys for each ukrainian flag returned to its correct place in the villages of the recently vacated territories”.

Emmanuel Macron warned that the counteroffensive will last “several weeks or even months”

French President Emmanuel Macron also referred to the Ukrainian counter-offensive, confirming on Monday that it started “several days ago”. His statements were made in conjunction with the German head of government, Olaf Scholz, and the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, at the Elysee Palace.

Regarding the duration of the operation, the French president specified that it seeks to develop “for several weeks, or even months.” “We want (the counteroffensive) to be as victorious as possible. to then be able to activate a negotiation phase in good conditions,” Macron pointed out.

During a meeting between Andrzej Duda (left), Emmanuel Macron (center) and Olaf Scholz (right), the French president and the German head of government ratified their support for Ukraine.

Added to this, he confirmed that France will continue to “intensify” its military aid to Ukraine. “We have intensified the deliveries of arms and ammunition, of armored vehicles, as well as logistical support,” he recalled.

And I add: “We’ll carry on (doing it)according to the schedule that I gave (President Zelensky) the next days and weeks.”

For his part, Scholz also stressed that Ukraine would continue to be “supported as long as necessary” with tanks, artillery and anti-aircraft defense. “The war of aggression perpetrated by Russia is already a strategic and geopolitical failure for the aggressor,” Macron warned.