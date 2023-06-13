Russia’s better weapons and tactics pose a challenge to the Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainian forces are testing Russian defenses as spring ushers in a second summer of fighting, and Kiev’s soldiers face an enemy that has made mistakes and missteps during 15 months of war. But experts say that Moscow has also learned from these blunders and has improved both its weapons and its skills.

Russia has built heavily fortified defenses along the 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) front, honed its electronic weaponry to reduce Ukraine’s advantage in combat drones, and converted heavy bombs from its massive Cold War-dating arsenal. in precision munitions capable of hitting targets by gliding, without the need to put their combat aircraft at risk.

Changing Russian tactics, along with larger numbers of soldiers and better weapons, could make it difficult for Ukraine to achieve any kind of quick and decisive victory, risking turning the operation into a protracted war of attrition.

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said last week in an interview with The Associated Press that while the Ukrainian military is well prepared, as time goes on, “this is going to be a takeover fight.” and daca for a considerable time.”

Much of the attention last week turned to the catastrophic flooding in southern Ukraine, caused by the destruction of the Kajovka dam, for which both sides blame each other.

However, at the same time the Ukrainian forces have launched a series of attacks on different points of the front that have so far resulted in only marginal gains against the Russian defensive positions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday defensive and counteroffensive actions against Russian forces were underway, saying their commanders were confident they would succeed. The Ukrainian authorities have not announced the start of a large-scale counteroffensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a day earlier that the counter-offensive had begun, but that Ukraine had made no progress and had instead suffered “significant” casualties.

Richard Barrons, a retired general who headed Britain’s Joint Command, said the Russian armed forces had built “exemplary” defensive lines and adjusted their tactics following the swift withdrawal of a huge swath of the Kharkiv and Kherson regions in last fall due to a lightning offensive by Ukraine.

Barrons highlighted Russia’s improved ability to both counter and use drones, also noting that Moscow has learned to keep some of its main assets, such as command posts and ammunition depots, out of artillery range.

“And they have fine-tuned the way they can fire at Ukrainian tanks and artillery batteries when they see them,” he told the AP. “So if you add all this up, everyone knows this is going to be a tougher fight than the one we had last fall for Kherson and Kharkiv.

“People continue to use those two hits, because they were hits, as references, which I think is unfair, unreasonable, under these circumstances,” he declared.

Russia has deployed more soldiers to protect the long front line, though many of them may be poorly trained, he said.

Early in the war, Russian military convoys stretched for miles, becoming easy prey for Ukrainian artillery and drones during their failed attempt to capture Kiev, in what was seen as a massive failure.

Later, Ukrainian missiles sank the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, in a heavy blow to Moscow’s pride; rockets from kyiv hit Russian ammunition depots and command posts; and Kremlin forces hastily withdrew from large tracts of land in eastern and southern Ukraine in the fall.

Despite those missteps, Russia dug in to defend large swaths of Ukrainian territory that it captured in the first weeks of the invasion. Last month it declared its control over the city of Bakhmut after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

However, Russia’s fundamental weaknesses still exist.

Russian forces continue to suffer from low morale, ammunition is in short supply, and inter-unit coordination remains poor. Bitter internal disputes have erupted between the military command and the private military contractor Wagner Group, which has sent tens of thousands of mercenaries to the battlefield to spearhead the fight for Bakhmut.

A huge factor still limiting Russia’s ability has been its decision to prevent its air force from pushing into Ukraine after it suffered significant casualties during the early stages of the war. His attempts to eliminate Ukraine’s anti-aircraft units have failed. Thanks to the supply of weapons from the West, the Ukraine now presents a much more formidable challenge to Russian aircraft.

Barrons stressed that it is essential for military commanders in Kiev to keep enemy warplanes at bay, so that “the counteroffensive is not the moment when the Russian air force suddenly finds its capability and courage and advances…on all Ukraine”.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov stresses that Moscow has maintained a numerical advantage in terms of soldiers and weapons, despite any weakness.

Although Russia is increasingly turning to its Cold War arsenals, turning to tanks dating from the 1950s to make up for its massive initial casualties, such old weaponry can still perform well, Zhdanov said.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of tanks they have; they have thousands of them,” Zhdanov told the AP, noting that Russia used many of them as stationary weapons in its defensive lines, including in the Zaporizhia region, where they have proven effective.

He acknowledged that Russia has been successful in hitting Ukrainian military depots, relying on Moscow agents and collaborators, but noted that such losses were “tolerable.” He also noted that the Russians are increasingly using drones and better electronic warfare systems to counter similar elements from Ukraine.

Russia has stopped employing the tactical battalions it used in the early stages of the war and has opted for smaller units, Zhdanov said.

Although the Russian air force has operated in relatively low numbers, it has modernized its stockpile of bombs for use as precision weapons that hover, and they have proven effective, he added. 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bombs fitted with a GPS module can cause massive damage.

“The Soviet Union made such bombs in untold numbers,” Zhdanov said, adding that the Russians drop up to 50 a day to cause a “huge psychological effect.”

Last April, one of these bombs was accidentally dropped on the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, leaving a huge crater and causing minor injuries to one person.

Russian military bloggers praised the impact of the bombs and their ability to hit targets 70 kilometers (43 miles) away. A former military pilot noted on his blog that work is already underway to convert 1,500-kilo (3,300-pound) bombs into precision munitions with the ability to glide.

These adaptations allow the Russian air force to intensify its attacks against Ukrainian forces without putting its fighter jets at risk.

The Royal United Service Institute (RUSI), a London-based think tank that focuses on defense and security issues, cited these gliding bombs and other improvements in Russian weaponry and tactics.

“Although they have limited accuracy, the size of these munitions poses a serious threat,” the group said in a recent report, adding that Russia is already working on improving their accuracy.

Russian engineers have shown prowess in building complex field fortifications and obstacles along the battlefront, including reinforced concrete trenches and command bunkers, wire netting, trenches, and anti-tank hedgehogs — or “dragon’s teeth” — and complex minefields, according to the report.

The laying of sophisticated mines across a large expanse of terrain for use against tanks and infantry represents a “significant tactical challenge to Ukraine’s offensive operations,” the RUSI authors noted.

The report highlights other Russian improvements, such as better thermal camouflage for their tanks; a more agile deployment of artillery in multiple positions, including the integration with drones to avoid losses; and attack Ukrainian artillery with roaming ammunition: drones that roam until they find a target.

This type of Russian return fire represents “the biggest challenge to Ukraine’s offensive operations,” the group reported.

Improved electronic combat systems have destroyed around 10,000 Ukrainian drones a month, while also being able to intercept and decipher Ukrainian tactical communications in real time, it added.

They have also learned to intercept GPS-guided projectiles fired from Western-supplied launchers, such as the US-made HIMARS system, which humiliated the Russians and caused extensive damage, according to the report.

The Russian armed forces “are capable of improving and evolving in the use of key systems,” the RUSI said, but noted that they might have trouble responding to equally rapid adjustments by Kiev that could make Moscow’s units “susceptible to quickly lose their coordination.

___

Associated Press writers Danica Kirka, in London; Tara Copp, in Normandy, France; and Yuras Karmanau, in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.