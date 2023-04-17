Rustic beach house in Trancoso, with lots of crafts and wood | Open House with Villa M

Photos: Antônio Soto / Disclosure

A rustic beach house in Trancoso, with lots of handicrafts, wood and a cozy village atmosphere. This was the idea that Márcia and Fernando, from Villa M Trancoso, could not get out of their minds before turning their dream into reality. And the result was simply amazing!

Therefore, I had a chat about all the details of the project, signed by Renata Pinesi and NK Architecture and landscaping by Juliana Favarato, to collect all the decoration and architecture tips applied in the Villa. Among the highlights are the enchanting wattle and daub wall right at the entrance, the various furniture and pieces made by artisans in the region, the Santa Fé plaster (a technique I have already explained here and which is charming!) on the walls, vine lamps and the pool that makes an impact right away.

To check out all the details of this single-story house, full of tips for those who want to have rustic decor typical of the region, just access the video on my channel. Here, more photos of the project and also a conversation with Márcia Nogueira, creator and owner of Villa M Trancoso, to find out what she likes most about it.

Valentine’s House: What was the inspiration for the project? Why did you decide to build the house in Trancoso?

Marcia Nogueira: We are from Rio and we live in several parts of Brazil, from North to South, including the Northeast, and we like it very much. We love the sea, we love the Northeast, and since 2011 when we moved outside Brazil, we thought of a charming place in our country to be with our children, receive family and friends, and when available we could rent.

We looked for years until during the pandemic we decided that Trancoso would be the ideal place. We had already gone on a tour a few times, and we came back enchanted, energized. Trancoso exactly mirrors the intention of the house, a rustic with luxury and comfort, good energy and something magical that cannot be explained.

C.V.: What were the points of the project that could not be missing?

Marcia Nogueira: In this project, the idea was, when entering the house, to have a view of the forest in the background and this connected with the beauty of the centralized pool, as if the house were floating in the water and embraced by the forest. I wanted the social area to be talking to each other and talking to the pool, with lots of natural light and a view of the forest.

In addition, I wanted the house to have several options for kitchens and stoves since Fernando loves to cook and we love to entertain, so we have industrial, traditional and wood stoves, all very close and talking once again with the social area and the pool. I also wanted the pyre area, because the beauty of the fire in the immensity of the night is something special.

C.V.: What stands out about the project and what do you love about it?

Marcia Nogueira: Taubilha roofs are a true work of art, a beautiful piece of work that is decorative in itself. I love Santa Fe plaster walls for this style of house. The lighting of the house at night is also something wonderful, the lighting of the forest, of the garden, creates a magical atmosphere.

I love the wattle and daub wall, it creates an air of a fisherman’s house, half Trancoso roots, mixed with backlands and countryside, and the demolition door at the entrance to the house too.

C.V.: Are there sustainable solutions? I love the outdoor shower idea!

Marcia Nogueira: I love the outdoor bath with the sun and wind on my body! I think this is one of the most special moments of the day when I’m there. It brings incredible joy. We use solar energy in the house, which in addition to being a more economical resource after implantation and being renewable, contributes to a more sustainable country.