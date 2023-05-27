RUTHLESS – New album and new label deal

US-based power metal legends RUTHLESS have signed to Fireflash Records and are also announcing their new Stuio album entitled The Fallen!



The name RUTHLESS inherently means “without mercy”. Led by vocalist Sammy DeJohn, the band has stayed true to their established style since the early 1980s, from legendary first EP Metal Without Mercy (1984) and cult debut album Discipline Of Steel (1986), to the current albums “They Rise” (2015)” and “Evil Within” (2019), they have never let the power and intention of bands like JUDAS PRIEST, ACCEPT and BLACK SABBATH deter them and are always “merciless” to their roots remained faithful.

Today RUTHLESS announce their fourth and new studio album “The Fallen”, which will be released in late 2023 via their new record label Fireflash Records (HOLY MOSES, MEZZROW ao). “We feel very honored and look forward to working with Fireflash Records and looking forward to a bright future.”comments vocalist Sammy DeJohn, who formed the band in 1982, adding: “Our new album is very powerful and picks up on the band’s early days. It will offer you everything Ruthless is about.”

“We’re proud to welcome this US metal legend to the Fireflash family,” says label founder Markus Wosgien and adds: “When I heard the ten new tracks, the power and passion combined with their straight and traditional 80’s metal sound, I immediately felt the urge to work with the band. Ruthless is an underground legend that deserves to be heard by every true metalhead and “The Fallen” is a future classic and a must-read for anyone into traditional heavy metal of the METAL CHURCH, HELSTAR, EXCITER, LIEGE LORD and other stands.”

With “The Fallen” the band takes a look into the future but also back to the beginning and offers an all-round strong album with many highlights, produced by Bart Gabriel (CIRITH UNGOL, RIOT CITY, HEXX and others). With this line-up consisting of founding member and frontman Sammy DeJohn (1982-present), drummer Bob Guitrau (1986-2012 and 2021-present), bassist Sandy K. Vasquez (since 2016) and guitarist Glen Paul (since 2021 ), RUTHLESS is ready to rock the world again!

RUTHLESS live:

June, 10th, 2023 – USA – Santa Ana, CA – Stages w/ Witch

August,5th, 2023 – USA – Hollywood, CA – Knuckleheads w/ Avenger Of Blood

October 14th/15th, 2023 – USA – Garden Grove, CA – The Gates Of Metal Fest

RUTHLESS are:

Sammy DeJohn – Life

Glen Paul – guitar

Sandy K. Vasquez – Bass

Bob Guitrau – drums

Band-Links:

