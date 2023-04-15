Home » Ryan Adams – Morning Glory
Entertainment

Ryan Adams – Morning Glory

by admin
Ryan Adams – Morning Glory

by Oliver
am 14. April 2023
in Album

Ryan Adams, currently touring England, is tinkering with material from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? and some accompanying B-sides his own tribute version of the Oasis-masterpiece together.

At least from a media point of view, Adams (despite everything) may still be a persona non grata – but there is obviously still an interest in the musician’s releases: that the self-distribution of Morning Glory runs a little unevenly, has less to do with the fact that the free download is only available in a not completely satisfactory 160 kbit version (before a variant in better quality is submitted later for any streaming services), but with the fact that it even after purchasing the record, which can be purchased free of charge, is not possible for hours because I will pay whether the demand is obviously so overloaded (spoiler: the reviews too Nebraska and Blood on the Tracks are among the most read articles of the recent past Heavy Pop).
Apart from this small technical faux pas (which one cannot and does not want to interpret negatively anyway due to Adams’ renewed generosity in offering the record for free again), the 48-year-old does with his interpretation of Morning Glory but practically there is hardly anything really wrong – even the once again much too exaggerated use of reverb on the voice only rarely occurs this time (such as at the beginning of the ultimately embellished with strings, which gracefully sinks into its grandiose atmosphere Cast No Shadow) negative on.

See also  Jin Han Zhang Zhixi broke up!The woman said she had been single for a while and had exposed the man's cheating

Morning Glory (Ryan’s Version) ultimately lives above all from his considered mood, which throttles the song material leaning far back into dark melancholy and shows a depth that suits the material excellently.
Same Hello exchanges the spirit of optimism for a worn-out thoughtfulness, at the end even gives dark synths to the reverberation, before the latently brighter, clearer one Hey Now sounds like a distressed Kurt Vile number with all the time in the world. Some Might Say quietly and sadly revels in the general reticence about the keyboard swathes before She’s Electric (as anti-rock with crooked, fisting double vocals and a relaxed, easy-going rhythm) and (the bulbous one) Talk Tonight sail relaxed. The quiet devotion Don’t Look Back In Anger chooses the intrinsic vulnerability instead of the anthem, so even with a few subtly kitsched strings it doesn’t seem bilious at all, which is also the case for the orchestral finale of the Real Estate-Anachronism Rocking Chair applies, meanwhile Headshrinker bluesy, rocking, cool and the title song is exemplary, as if Neil Young had arrived at the number with a strangely loose, springy groove, howling, sizzling at the back.

It doesn’t work quite as well as the whimsical Roll With Itthat almost Merchandise shows from any perspective running alongside without chutzpah and momentum; in the favour Acquiesce ripple the guitars and rusty harmony vocals; the update Wonderwall (2023 Version) fails relatively redundantly because of its thoroughly legendary predecessor; and Champagne Supernova drowns first in reverb, then becomes more coherent when the drums kick in, but ultimately remains underwhelming even with symphonic touches.
Nevertheless: as a whole, the stylistically and aesthetically so homogeneous Morning Glory has become a surprisingly engaging affair, which Adams himself describes best: “It’s been meticulously mastered and has real british string sections, raw and beautiful guitars and I did my best to keep the essence of this masterpiece but look for new meaning, a new way to tell this story… by taking the long way round. It’s maybe my favourite thing I ever made. Weirdly like Love is Hell had a brother from another mother maybe. You’ll feel like you’re watching Corrie in 1986 but if you were a slightly damaged American greaser.

See also  The movie "Endless Climbing" Wuhan road show moved infinitely, 92-year-old veteran of the Korean War of Resistance against U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea surging to write poems for the film_TOM Entertainment

﻿

Print article

You may also like

Infected Rain – The Devil’s Dozen – Live...

Hammond releases a digital version of the analog...

“Since I noticed that there is still a...

Dsquared2 2023 spring and summer series, the impact...

Single Review: Freischwimma – Hin

Audix Releases PDX720 Signature Dynamic Microphone- midifan: We...

If Pratolini tells you about Picasso

FAIRYTALE – Army Of Ghosts

Eros and dolphins, new discoveries in the small...

Deimos’ Dawn – Anthem Of The Lost

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy