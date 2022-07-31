“Grey Man”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on July 31, according to foreign media reports, Netflix announced that the new action film “Grey Shadow Man” will make a sequel, which is already in development, starring Ryan Gosling, director Russo Brothers, screenwriter Stephen McPhee Profit returns. And a spin-off movie is still under development, with “Deadpool” screenwriters Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese writing the script, saying that it will create a “Grey Shadowman universe”. “Shadow Man” just launched last Friday.

The Russo Brothers said in a statement: “The audience’s reaction to ‘Grey’s Man’ has been nothing short of phenomenal, and we are so grateful for the enthusiasm from fans around the world for the film with so many amazing characters, we We’ve always wanted Grey Man to be part of the Expanded Universe, and we’re delighted that Netflix has announced a sequel with Ryan, as well as our second script, which I’m sure will be talking about soon.”

Scott Stuber, Head of Global Films at Netflix, said: “With ‘The Grey’, the Russo Brothers have delivered a captivating spectacle that audiences around the world will love. We’re excited to continue our partnership with them and AGBO. The team work together to create the “Shadow Man” universe.”

ABGO, the production company led by the Avengers series directors The Russo Brothers, has previously partnered with Netflix on the 2020 action thriller Starring Chris Hemsworth, whose sequel will be Released on Netflix in 2023.

“Grey Shadow Man” will be released in North American theaters on July 15, and will be launched on Netflix on July 22. It is known as the most expensive movie produced by Netflix so far, with a production cost of more than 200 million US dollars. It hopes to create a “007” level movie. Spy film series. Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Reggie-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton also star.

Based on Mark Greeney’s novel of the same name, Kurt Gentley (Gosling), known as “The Gray Man”, served for the CIA, codenamed “Mountain Six”, and led Donald Fitzroy (Thornton). ) had taken him out of the federal prison and made him an elite death mercenary appointed by the bureau. Now that the feng shui turns, No. 6 has become the number one target. In order to eradicate him, former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans) has launched a global siege with all possible extremes. Special agent Dani Miranda (Armas) ), but was always able to lend a helping hand in the nick of time.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)