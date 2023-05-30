Ryan Reynolds Banned From ‘Improv’ While Filming ‘Deadpool 3’

“Deadpool 3” is in full swing, but due to the impact of the current writers’ strike, Ryan Reynolds, who loves to improvise on the set, has also been affected. According to the WGA strike guidelines, after the strike begins, all screenwriters are not allowed to make any changes to the script. If they want to continue filming, they can only focus on the old script. Ryan Reynolds, who is the co-screenwriter of “Deadpool 3”, if To improvise live, it’s almost like changing the script.

In fact, in addition to Ryan Reynolds, many actors are also prohibited from improvising. This is because this matter is clearly regulated in the contract between the screenwriter and the studio. The old script submitted before the strike was completed to finish filming until the two parties reached a new agreement.