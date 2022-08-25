Ryodan

This media preview showcases the upcoming 2022 autumn/winter collections of designer brands including CFCL, Courrèges, MAME KUROGOUCHI, MARINE SERRE, NAMACHEKO, PARAJUMPERS, RITO STRUCTURE and SONG FOR THE MUTE. The first domestic appearance. Ryodan introduced the inspiration and aesthetics of the new designs of these eight brands, creating a perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with the design aesthetics of the new season. Ryodan invited many media and bloggers to participate in the presentation of the brand’s new season design. Along with the media preview, Ryodan even held an opening party in the afternoon on weekends, inviting many friends from the industry to celebrate the move into the new office space of SN224. There are DJs, Bartenders and professional catering companies to provide guests with specially customized exquisite snacks, cocktails and electronic music, so that guests can immerse themselves in the pleasant atmosphere made by wine and music.

In the heart of the bustling Bund, Ryodan continues its new chapter in China. In addition to the eight pioneering designer brands shown to the industry in this media preview day, Ryodan also represents a series of international designers’ works in the Chinese market. “Supporting emerging talent and designers through innovation and telling diverse stories is critical to the future of the fashion industry, which will ultimately drive change and growth in the industry.” Ryodan founder Seiya Nakamura (Saint Nakamura) Ya) said Mr.

The new office space is located in a historically protected building with Shanghai characteristics, with a view of the Oriental Pearl by the Huangpu River. “There are several places in the space that retain the original architectural characteristics, but also innovate through design. , such as the large OSB sliding door and the traditional door frame behind it, the stainless steel plate and the half-wrapped concrete pouring column, as well as the original cast iron window frame and stainless steel window sill top of the historic building.” Responsible for the space Design’s 2297 <3 Designwork Workshop commented.

At the same time, the designer also tried to maximize the utilization rate of the new space, “Considering the diversity of the showroom’s daily business types, no partition walls were added when designing the entire office area, but two sets of slides were used. The door is used as an alternative to deal with the possibility of temporary space division. And it can make the office area and the showroom area can be temporarily divided or merged according to the needs, and the openness and flexibility of the space are preserved to the greatest extent. , the more spacious showroom area can not only better show the brand’s pioneering design to the media and buyers, but also make the order fair more comfortable, and provide enough space to carry out more creative activities.

Since the establishment of the Shanghai branch at the end of 2019, the following year is also a new beginning for Ryodan. After SN224 moves into the new space, we will carry out unlimited creative exhibitions, bring more overseas pioneer designer brands with great design talents to China, integrate into the Chinese market, and hold more unique exhibitions in the new space. themed creative activities. At the same time, Ryodan is also continuing to explore the areas of lifestyle and sustainable development, so stay tuned.