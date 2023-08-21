Ryuichi Sakamoto: A Reflection on Life and Facing Death

Japanese Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Passes Away at 70 After Battling Cancer

Renowned Japanese composer and film soundtrack master, Ryuichi Sakamoto, passed away in the early morning of March 28, 2023, at the age of 70. Sakamoto, known for his iconic film scores and contributions to electronic music, had been battling cancer for several years. His final confession, “How many times can I see the full moon rise”, reflects his contemplation on life and mortality.

In his recently released book, “How many more times can I see the full moon rise”, Sakamoto reflects on his life and faces death head-on while considering what he can leave behind for the future. The book, published by CITIC Publishing House, aims to provide insight into Sakamoto’s journey of living with cancer and his perspective on life’s fleeting moments.

Sakamoto’s battle with cancer began in 2014 when he was diagnosed with throat cancer. After treatment, his condition improved, but in June 2020, during an examination at a New York hospital, he received the devastating news that he had developed rectal cancer. Given the damage to his cells from previous radiation therapy, traditional treatment options were limited.

The doctor informed Sakamoto that without intervention, he only had six months to live. Despite the grim prognosis, Sakamoto underwent surgery in January 2021 to remove the primary lesion of rectal cancer, liver metastases, and lymphatic metastases. The operation, which lasted about 20 hours, was followed by a period of recovery during which Sakamoto experienced delirium and encountered a frightening experience with the concept of the dark web.

Throughout his battle with cancer, Sakamoto underwent six major and minor operations to remove tumors within the surgical range. Despite complications and physical challenges, he pushed himself to stay active and engaged with the world around him. His lover, unable to visit due to COVID-19 restrictions, found a creative way to encourage Sakamoto’s recovery by waving a shining flashlight from across the road in front of the hospital.

Despite these efforts, the cancer remained in Sakamoto’s body, and he had to rely on systemic treatment through medication. Sadly, after a long battle, Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away early in the morning of March 28, 2023.

Sakamoto’s contributions to music, with iconic works like “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence,” will be remembered for generations to come. However, the composer himself expressed some discomfort with being solely associated with that particular piece, stating that it overshadowed his broader body of work.

Ryuichi Sakamoto’s legacy as a pioneer of electronic music and a masterful composer will continue to inspire and resonate with future generations, even as his physical presence is no longer with us. His final words remind us to cherish life’s fleeting moments and appreciate the opportunities that come our way, for we never know how many times we can witness the full moon rise.

