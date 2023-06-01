Sabag Montiel affirmed that he was not “hired” by “Macri, nor Milei, nor the Federal Revolution”

Fernando Sabag Montielthe man who tried to kill Cristina Kirchnersent two letters from prison to the Federal Chamber of Buenos Aires, in which he stated that acted motivated “by the social situation” and released the rest of the defendants from the attack: Brenda Uliarte and Gabriel Carrizo. In addition, He denied ties with the opposition deputy Gerardo Milman and assured that he does not know any member of the group federal revolution.

In two extensive letters written in prison and sent to the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber from prison, Sabag Montiel also denied “have been hired” to attempt against the life of the head of the Senate.

“We are not hitmen, nor did they hire us. Neither by Macri, nor by Milei, nor by the Federal Revolution. (…) No one had direct or indirect participation, nor Carrizo (Gabriel, the head of ‘los copitos’), not even all those accused of have some participation like Federal Revolution or Hernán Carrol”indicated the youtuber who expressed slogans against the Government on social networks.

“They only showed discontent with the social situation and this does not show any link or participation in the events. It is only part of an expression or manifestation of my own thoughts“, proclaimed the defendant.

With an at times incomprehensible spelling, using permanent repetitions of repeated situations and pointing to Cristina Kirchner but also to judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, prosecutor Carlos Rívolo and her official defender Juan Martín Hermida, the alleged murderer of the vice president he asked the Federal Chamber to “protect” him because he fears being assassinated when they transfer him to Courts for the eventual oral trial against him.

Request for release and hate speech

The letters are addressed to the chambermaids Mariano Llorens, Pablo Bertuzzi (“Bertucci”) and Leopoldo Bruglia and seem to claim the release because -he argues- there is no “danger of flight” or any other procedural risk.

Regarding the attack, Sabag Montiel assured: “There is nothing beyond what is visible and perpetrated by me, nothing more. No politician would compromise his freedom or his political career by having Cristina killed“.

“The reasons for the fact are due to thinking and own ideas since I hated all the political parties because they are all thieves and don’t support ideas or values“, he explained in a section of the extensive manuscript.

Sabag Montiel made it clear that he persists in his rejection of Cristina Kirchner: “The one who hires hitmen to kill Nisman is her, not me. That she does not project her narcissistic psychopathy”he exclaimed.

Accusations against defense attorney and prosecutor Rívolo

With a confusing narrative, Sabag Montiel denounced that the phone that was seized from him and whose content was spoiled it was a fake device and that the original one he had disappeared.

But throughout the text he maintains that the deletion was not accidental but deliberate and He blamed his official defender and the prosecutor Rívolo for it..

“Hermida and the Rívolo prosecutor’s office number two ordered the deletion and reset of the second fake phone to delete evidence and photos of my vehicles and they said in the media that it was unlocked. In conclusion, they broke the first phone, the original one, and then they reset the second fake phone. claiming it doesn’t have imei when all phones have imei,” he wrote.

“There is no way to remotely format it, I have never set it to remotely format nor have I broken it. Phone did not reset for several tries but just they reset it consciously and on purpose“, he took up several pages later in the letter.

Fernando Sabag Montiel, Brenda Uliarte and Nicolás Gabriel Carrizo.

From that confusing narration it seems to be clear that the “original phone” was erased not the night of the attack but several days later, after accessing its content.

“September 4 Brenda Uliarte was forced by Juan Martín Hermida and Federico Irusta (official defense) to unlock my cell phoneshe knew the pattern to my key and when they found incriminating aggravating evidence they needed They broke the cell phone. They lied that it broke on September 1st“He wrote in his own handwriting.

By denying any link with Deputy Milman, Sabag Montiel accused of “false testimony against Carlos Cleri, national deputy of the Front of All”one of whose advisors claims to have heard the opposition legislator two days before the attack in a confectionery near Congress: “When they kill her, I’m on my way to the coast.”

“There is no contact from Gerardo Milman, neither with me nor with my relatives,” he assured.

