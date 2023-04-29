SABATON – Stories From The Western Front

SATURDAY

Stories From The Western Front

(Power Metal) Label: Nuclear Blast

Format: (EP)

Release: 14.04.2023

Matching the Netflix and cinema hit as well as well-deserved Oscar winner “Nothing New in the West”, complete SATURDAY their EP trilogy with “Stories From The Western Front”. Like the two previous ones „Weapons Of The Modern Age“ and „Heroes Of The Great War“, songs from the discography are offered here that fit together thematically and on top of that there is a previously unreleased song. Thus, SABATON show that B-sides can also be staged hugely, which I don’t mean as criticism. In addition, the Northmen are now going too THE HU on tour, so this also fits in well with the timing.

Even if the new songs “Father” and “The First Soldier” weren’t exactly real hit candidates and the “1916” represented here won’t play an important role in the history of SABATON, I think the idea of ​​using the big theme World War I, the one with the two albums „The Great War“ (2019) and „The War To End All Wars“(2022) as would graduation. It will soon be seen whether this is finally the case and whether the Swedes will turn their attention to other war topics – probably logically now World War II.

Said track “1916” is a pathetic ballad written by none other than Lemmy Kilmister or MOTÖRHEAD comes from and with thick choirs and a thoughtful Joacim Brodén on the mic pleases. The song goes in well and sounds refreshingly different and could also liven up a live set. The rest of the material is of course well known and comes from various albums all the way back to 2008’s The Art Of War. Precisely “The Price Of A Mile” is a classic and smash hit by the band, but the epic “Great War” and “Hellfighters”, which come from the most recently released works, are certainly among the stronger songs of recent history. The songs are all thematically about heroic deeds and atrocities on the western front, which can also be visually assessed in the film mentioned above.

All in all, the trilogy is only for fanatics and collectors. The rest can also listen to the three new songs on Youtube, Spotify and Co.