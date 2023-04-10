Home Entertainment Sabrina Rojas and “Tucu” López ended their relationship
Sabrina Rojas and “Tucu” López ended their relationship

The figures of the entertainment world are going through major love crises in recent times. To the rupture of La China Suárez with Rusherking and that of Jésica Cirio with Martín Insaurralde, now we must add that of Sabrina Rojas and “El Tucu” López.

This was confirmed this afternoon in the Socios del spectacle cycle. The journalist Nancy Duré was the one who communicated by WhatsApp with the model to ask her about the rumors of estrangement with the Tucuman driver.

Later, on the social networks of the program, they showed the screenshot of the conversation, in which Rojas did not hesitate to respond with a forceful: “I am separated.”

Until now, the causes of the breakup of the couple are unknown. However, a few weeks ago, Tucu López was the protagonist of a confusing episode on social networks.

The television host posted on his Instagram stories a controversial photo of his ex-partner, Jimena Barón, with his son Momo, playing in a pool.

Sabrina Rojas and “Tucu” López separated: the desire to be parents

Until a few weeks ago, Rojas and the announcer not only seemed like a happily consolidated couple, but they were encouraged to draw up plans for the future. Among them, consolidate as a family with the arrival of a child.

«Look, Tucu doesn’t have children but he’s a great father, and he deserves to have his own.“Rojas confessed on more than one occasion.

“I want to be a dad, let’s hope it’s not for a long time. I am 41 and I am in a very nice professional stage in my life, also”, added the driver.

The actress and the announcer began their relationship in August 2021. From the first moment they were very much in love. They were even engaged but couldn’t get married as she is not divorced yet.

“I still have papers to fix. I can’t get married, I’m legally married. We come well, everything in order”, he had said about it.


