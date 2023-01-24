Original title: sacai Nike launched a new shoe design this year! It looks “ugly” but will it be the new trend of sneakers this year?

In the past few years, sacai has brought new designs almost every year. Last year, it also released an improved version of a pair of “Forrest Gump Shoes”.

After the Cortez joint name, this year’s sacai seems to have a new style to debut, and the real thing has been leaked.

In the recent sacai autumn and winter fashion week, a pair of new shoes in cooperation with Nike appeared. This time, I chose the Air Footscape shoe type, and there are three designs in blue, brown and black.

Maybe shoe lovers are not familiar with Air Footscape. This pair of running shoes first appeared in 1996. Its special feature is the side shoelace design (this time the blue model is like a tribute to the OG color scheme) And Air Footscape has also introduced many innovative designs during the ten years after its release, among which Nike Air Footscape Woven should be the most familiar to everyone. Compared with the ordinary version of Air Footscape, this time the sacai joint name changed it to a high-top and added the NIKE logo on the ankle. It can only be said that this sacai joint name meets the fashion needs, but it may not be recognized by sneaker lovers. What do you think about the design?

