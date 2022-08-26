Home Entertainment sacai teamed up with MADSAKI and Schott to release a new joint series | HYPEBEAST
The MADSAKI and Schott joint series, which appeared in the sacai 2022 autumn and winter men’s wear and early autumn women’s wear series, are officially on sale. The single product created by sacai and artist MADSAKI is run through the “Sheeple, Zombies and Kool-Aid” slogan, with the M logo on the front, and mainly in black and white to launch basic clothing such as sweaters, T-Shirts, hoodies and knits In addition to the shirt, the highlights include baseball jackets and flight jackets. sacai, MADSAKI and Schott, the well-known knight leather jacket brand, jointly brought classic knight jackets. Finally, Schott also cooperated with sacai to launch a variety of leather items such as short down jackets.

The joint series of sacai, MADSAKI and Schott has been sold on sacai’s official website and stores from now on. Interested readers may wish to purchase.

