Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle: New Colors Unveiled for 2024 Release

New Colors of sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Unveiled after Year and a Half Hiatus

After a year and a half of silence, the joint shoe model VaporWaffle created by sacai and Nike is making a comeback with new colors. Sneaker fans were surprised to see pictures of the new shoe models circulating on the Internet recently.

The new colors, “Midnight Navy” and “George Green,” were first revealed by the sneaker intelligence account @chickenwop_. The “Midnight Navy” features purple and black tones, while the “George Green” model showcases green and gray tones. Both designs include white embellishments on the double-layer Swoosh logo and shoelace eyelet edges, giving them a more layered look than the previous design.

According to reports, the new colors of sacai x Nike VaporWaffle will be officially launched in 2024. However, specific sales information has yet to be officially released. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts are encouraged to keep an eye out for more updates on the release of the new colors.

The release of the new colors comes as a surprise to many, as the previous joint shoe model had left fans wondering if it would become a thing of the past. With the exciting unveiling of the new colors, there is renewed anticipation and interest in the future release of the sacai x Nike VaporWaffle.

