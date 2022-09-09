Native Instruments officially released the KOMPLETE 14 Music Creation Kit, but the Absynth synthesizer did not appear in the product list, and the NI official website also removed the relevant page. In the end, Absynth’s developer Brian Clevinger officially announced the news of Absynth’s termination amid suspicion.

In 2000, American developer Brian Clevinger released Absynth on his own website and made it available for download. Absynth was one of the most innovative synth plug-ins of its time, as its 3-channel sound engine incorporated very fresh ideas never before seen. To date, the engine is a mix of classic (subtractive) and modern synths (like FM, grain or sample), in addition to 14 different filter types, ring modulation, FM and lots of modulation.

Unique to Absynth is the ability to split sound synthesis into three channels, giving each channel a different sound – making extremely complex sounds possible. Over the next few years, four more versions were launched, each with new features and more possibilities. The synthesizer plug-in quickly became one of the most important products in the Native Instruments portfolio, and even today it is used by many sound designers and music composers.

Unfortunately, NI has not updated this product in a timely manner in the past ten years, not even VST3 support, let alone Apple Silicon support, which will undoubtedly disappoint many users. While NI quietly removed Absynth from the product list, they apparently put resources back into the development of Absynth and updated it. Of course, it’s not just users who like Absynth who are disappointed, but also Brian Clevinger, the developer of Absynth.

“We all knew that Absynth badly needed an update. If Native Instruments asked for a major update over the past 10 years, I’d give it my all. I knew we could make something great, but sadly it didn’t accomplish.”

Brian Clevinger made an official statement for this, declaring Absynth’s “death penalty”, we can really feel Brian’s love and helplessness for Absynth from the video.

But Brian Clevinger is still not giving up, he will strive to continue to release Absynth in his Rhizomatic Software. He has been making big plans for Absynth over the years, and if the Absynth name isn’t available, he might bring Absynth’s concept and uniqueness into a new product from Rhizomatic Software.

I hope Brian Clevinger can talk to Native Instruments about the follow-up takeover and continue the extraordinary legend of Absynth.