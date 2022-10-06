Vic Keary, founder and chief designer of Thermionic Culture, the famous HiEnd audio processing device, has passed away.

Thermionic Culture Ltd was established in 1998 with the aim of manufacturing, promoting and selling all-tube studio equipment invented by recording engineer Vic Keary. Vic Keary has been working in the UK recording industry since the 1960s, first as a maintenance engineer at Lansdowne Studios in London, and later as a mixing engineer, having worked well with the Terry Lightfoot Jazz Band.

As the company name suggests, they promote the use of thermionic valves (vacuum tubes), whose audio performance is far superior to solid-state-based transistor circuits.

They have less inherent distortion and very low noise than a range of materials such as transistors, so they sound more natural and pleasing in well-designed circuits, especially when working with good audio transformers as needed. Also, when the valve (tube) is distorted, it will still sound legendary and quite attractive and musical (please listen to the Vulture Vulture Distortion Processor series). But the thermionic side says “clean” sound quality is just as good.

Thermionic Culture company now has a variety of products, including the world famous “Vulture” vulture distortion processor series, “Phoenix” Phoenix compressor series, “Bustard” bustard summing series, “Earlybird” mic preamp series , as well as the “Nightingale” channel strip and “Freebird” EQ that can be combined in pairs, the “Rooster” rooster with dual-channel mic preamp and EQ, and the passive stereo EQ “Pullet” pullet.

All Thermionic Culture Ltd products are manufactured in the UK using traditional manual point-to-point welding, and most of their products were initially made for friends and colleagues around them.

Official website: https://www.thermionicculture.com/