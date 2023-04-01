Everything seems to indicate that technology companies are going too fast in the launch of powerful artificial intelligence technologiesthe same ones that could one day surpass humans.

Given this scenario, computer scientists and other figures in the technology industry have already called for a pause in the advancement of artificial intelligence. Now, the Sadosky Foundation, a public-private institution that promotes the articulation between the scientific-technological system and the productive structure in everything related to the use of information and communication technologies, issued a harsh warning.

Sadosky Foundation’s harsh warning: “artificial intelligence will displace human labor”

Fernando Schapachnik, executive director of the Sadosky Foundation, considered it unavoidable that Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs will affect jobs, so he called for regulations for these platforms that returned to the center of public debate.

In an interview with Télam, Schapachnik highlighted the questions raised by the founder of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk, and the Israeli historian and writer Yuval Noah Harari, among others, asking to analyze the risks of new technologies before releasing them to the market and “discuss the false dichotomy between innovation and regulation”.

Artificial intelligence poses great risks to humanity

For Schapachnik, the risk assessment of a technology should be done from the moment of conception and not once it has already been released. The question when developing a technology should be whether the benefits it will provide justify the risks.

“A technology is valuable if it serves the whole of society, if all it does is enrich a handful of people then it is not socially valuable”, he remarked.

The academic also clarified that “we cannot stop worrying about the effect that artificial intelligence has on the world of work.”

And he issued a harsh warning: “The fact that they are going to displace human labor is unavoidable, so the impact on inequality and unemployment must be a concern of the first order.”

More capable than human

Schapachnik himself said that the tool was subjected to a series of standardized tests, those that are given to enter the university, and the difference in performance between the original version of Chat GPT and the new version that came out four months later was seen. .

This tool could qualify, metaphorically, for jobs that a large part of the population could not because they would not reach those qualifications.

The danger of fake news

The head of the foundation clarified that these new technologies allow the creation of images and videos; then we can no longer trust our senses to distinguish fact from fiction.

“The problem of fake news It is not new, but the difference is that before the supposed reality was mediated and the lie appeared in that mediation. Now the AI ​​forces me to distrust something as elemental as my senses. If I am watching a video with my eyes. How is it a lie? How is it a lie if I hear an audio with the voice of that person? ”, She opined.

For the manager, it is time to discuss the false dichotomy between innovation and regulation. “We have to seriously think about regulating these technologies. The pharmaceutical industry is heavily regulated since it cannot release a product before it is approved in each country with very rigorous standards and no one could characterize this industry as not very innovative. It is false that greater regulation is an obstacle to innovation ”, he concluded.