Sáenz Valiente’s defense affirms that “there was no sexual party”

The defense of Francisco Saenz Valientearrested for the death of Emmily Rodrígues Santos Gomes, the Brazilian model who died after falling from the sixth floor of a building in the Retiro neighborhood of Buenos Aires, today requested the lack of merit and the immediate release of the agricultural businessman, when considering that there is a “non-existence of homicidal conduct” by the defendant and that there are no grounds to suppose that the defendant could “hinder” the investigation.

The presentation was made today by defense attorneys Rafael Cúneo Libarona and Gustavo Facundo Orazi before the judge of the case, Martín Del Visoof the National Criminal and Correctional Court 31, who Now he must decide whether or not he makes room for the proposal for which he remains detained.or the businessman for the crimes of “aggravated homicide by femicide, supply of narcotics and illegal possession of a weapon of war for conditional civilian use.”

In the brief of 65 pages, the lawyers made a summary of 14 points based on the “testimonial, documentary, computer and medical evidence collected -so far-” in the file, which in his opinion “shows the absence of homicidal conduct” by Sáenz Valiente.

There, the lawyers point out that the victim had dinner that night at the Gardiner restaurant and then went to a party at the “Isabel” bowling alley in Palermo, where he stayed at 2:54 in the morning on Thursday, March 30. together with her friends Dafne Gutiérrez Santana and Juliana Magalhaes Mourao, all of Brazilian nationality, where they would have consumed drugs and alcohol.

Then, at 3.21 -say the defenders- the three friends went to the home of Sáenz Valientein Calle Libertad at 1542, Retiro, where it was already located the owner of the house and another friend, named Lía Figueroa Alves.

There, according to the statement of all witnesses, continued to consume “freely, without pressure, exhortation or deceit, various narcotic substances, such as marijuana, THC from a vape, cocaine, tuci and, in addition, alcohol ».

The 26-year-old Brazilian girl who died in Retiro.

The defenders assure that, according to what the women who were in the place declared, it was “a social gathering” and that there was “no suggestion of a sexual nature.”

«Each of the guests had the freedom to choose to consume some substance onor, and in their case the amount they wanted. They were all adults, with previous experience in substances and with total freedom”, indicates one of the points made by the defense in its request for lack of merit for the entrepreneur.

In addition, they highlighted that the victim suffered an “outbreak” around 8:15 in the morning of March 30 “which was noticed and suffered by Lía Figueroa Alves and Juliana Magalhaes Mourao, in addition to Sáenz Valiente” and that for this reason, Figueroa Alves retired to his home.

They also mentioned the “repeated attempts (of the defendant) to calm Rodrígues through words and physical restraint”, and emphasized that 6 calls were made to emergency telephone numbers, two of them made by the businessman and one another four by Magalhaes Mourao.

Finally, they indicated that the autopsy carried out on the body of the Brazilian model “did not detect damage compatible with an assault prior to the fall, nor signs of sexual violence, nor defensive injuries.”

Lingerie and condoms, the keys for which they believe that everyone is lying when denying the sexual party

The lawsuit representing the family of Emmily Rodrigues is convinced that both the defendant Francisco Sáenz Valiente, like the three women who testified as witnesses, lied when they said that there was no sex that morningbased on the analysis of the scene where used condoms and an erotic lingerie kit were found.

“He discovery of a used condom at the scene of the crime in principle contradicts or rejects the versions of the defendant himself and his friendswho stated that there was no sexual activity that night,” said Ignacio Trimarco, the lawyer representing Emmily’s parents in the file.

The lawyer refers to the statements made in the case by the other three women who throughout that early morning of March 30 were in the department of the mining and agricultural businessman arrested for the case and that they were her Argentine friend Lía Figueroa Alves -the first to withdraw when she saw Emmily upset-, the Cuban Dafne Santana -who also withdrew before her friend fell into the void-, and the Brazilian doctor Juliana Magalhaes Mourao -the only witness witness of the fact.

“If the witnesses who left before, that is, Lía and Dafne, did not see any sexual activity, we should understand that it was when Francisco and Juliana were left that condom was used and the question arises as to whether this was the case, why they did not report it or in his testimony or in his inquiry,” the lawyer wondered.

Trimarco, who recalled that the victim fell “completely naked”, affirmed that all this analysis “opens up a hypothesis: that Emmily has been given drugsthat they have tried to sexually abuse her and that at some point she resisted and there began her attack of rage, nerves and excitement where she asked the police for help and, based on that, her death occurs.

The plaintiff lawyer also recalled that this case must be dealt with under “the investigation protocol of the Specialized Fiscal Unit for Violence against Women (UFEM), which indicates that in any investigation into the violent death of a woman, the possibility that there has been sexual violence before or after the death”.



