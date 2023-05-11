Safe deposit boxes: how much does this booming service cost?

According to what was reported by the Bank entitiesin recent years has The demand for safe deposit boxes has increased considerably. to protect our valuables.

In this context, we communicate with Juan PitantoCEO of Ingotwho spoke about the advantages of safe deposit boxes when it comes to protecting our valuables.

“The number of companies offering this type of service around the world has been growing for a long time.”, said Piatoni, who later completed: “We offer exclusive storage spaces with maximum technology and with long hours, it can be operated 24 hours a day and 365 days a year”.

“It is thought that this service is for people with high purchasing power but the monthly cost of safe deposit boxes is less than filling a tank of gasoline”, fired the interviewee. “The monthly cost does not exceed 7 thousand pesos per month in the smallest boxes”he added.

Likewise, the interviewee assured that any type of valuable things are kept. “We are located in shopping centers or corporate buildings so that our clients go unnoticed when they enter and leave,” said the expert.

Finally, Piatonini said that there are many biometric security measures to prevent any type of theft. “We seek to make the user experience comfortable and safe”he concluded.