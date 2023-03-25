That’s right, it turns out that BPOM and IDAI have stated that they believe that Syrup Medicine is safe and people don’t need to worry about songs, but they can be wise in using Safe Syrup! Results of BPOM and IDAI Statements, Following are Tips for Using and Storage.

Safe Medicine Syrup! Results of BPOM and IDAI Statements, Following are Tips for Using and Storage

Indonesia is in a state of emergency when many children suddenly experience acute kidney failure and are at very high risk of death. The issue of contamination of Syrup Medicine is increasingly spreading and many people are worried. The government has temporarily stopped and reviewed existing cases and the distribution of drug syrup in circulation.

After the community was confused, anxious and worried, now the government and related departments have officially released that Syrup Medicine is safe and can be consumed by the public wisely and following the advice guidelines that have been explained.

As parents, you can be wiser in using children’s syrup and pay attention to the following:

1. Check the list through the official BPOM website

2. Buy at an authorized pharmacy

3. Take medicine according to the rules

4. Consult with a doctor

It should also be noted when using and storing children’s syrup:

1. Pay attention to the shelf life of the drug after it is opened/used

2. Store the drug according to the instructions on the packaging

3. Use a clean measuring spoon/pipette

4. Pay attention to the expiration date

Medicine syrup for children is safe to consume according to the rules. This is the information I got in an interactive health discussion held by GP Pharmacy Indonesia.

The latest information regarding Children’s Syrup Medicine, which can now be consumed safely with the list available at BPOM.

A list of safe drug syrups can be seen here:

https://www.pom.go.id/new/view/direct/klarifikasi_sirup_obat

Invite the Public Not to Worry about the Safe Use of Medicinal Syrup

To be honest, mom was really worried when there was information circulating about Contamination of Syrup Medicine, but mom wasn’t too hasty and kept abreast of the latest updates from the official BPOM and IDAI accounts, which according to mom was very helpful in thinking logically and wisely.

Mom is one of the lucky ones to be able to access the news and sort out information that is widely spread. When the situation was like that at the end of 2022, the children were given health and no one was taking medicine.

When children are sick, it is very sad

When children with fever still follow IDAI recommendations, when do children really need medicine? When do children only need comfort and patience from their parents.

So with the information provided, you can apply it at home and when your child seems to have symptoms, you will observe it first and consult a doctor when it is necessary to take syrup medicine.

Parents really need to be more patient and open-minded about children’s health literacy, so they don’t easily fall for misinformation that is still circulating a lot. When a child is sick, as a parent, you really panic, but you can still think wisely and maybe we are more tired of providing comfort for the child, one of which is when the child wants to be carried or held.

Parents can also find out about the emergency conditions in their children so that the bus is immediately taken to the hospital or consults with experts at the nearest and trusted health facility.

When it has been stated by BPOM and IDAI that they believe that Syrup Medicine is safe, people can be calmer because administering medicine is indeed easier when it is in the form of syrup for children.

Syrup medicine is safe for administration and follows the recommendations to provide peace when a child is sick, without going through drama when having to take medicine. Because when the syrup is withdrawn, of course it is more difficult for parents to give mixed or powdered drugs that children usually don’t like.

Stages of Hard Work BPOM, Ministry of Health, IDAI, in the Statement of Safe Drug Syrup

When there was a lot of discussion about syrup containing ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol (EG-DEG), the government appealed to parents not to hesitate to use it. Because syrup drugs circulating in pharmacies have now been declared safe by BPOM.

We are very careful. So what has been released is really what we have stated is safe. So ladies and gentlemen, especially ladies, don’t worry,” said Acting Director of BPOM Drug Registration Tri Asti Isnariani.

In the event ‘Health Interactive Dialogue: Safe Medicine Syrup for Children’ which was held in Kuningan, South Jakarta, Tuesday 21 March 2023, it was also explained that, “Drink the drug syrup that has been declared released by the POM Agency. We have declared it safe as long as it is used according to the rules of use because after all, drugs always have side effects, but they also have many benefits,” he added.

Frequently asked questions are: some time ago, there were a number of syrup drugs that already had distribution permits from BPOM but apparently contained ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol (EG-DEG) that exceeded safe limits? Even though EG and DEG are dangerous ingredients that are not safe for consumption.

It is true that EG and DEG are ingredients that arise from the reaction of mixing the drug composition with the solvent for the syrup. So when a permit was submitted to BPOM, the ingredient was not registered in the composition of the syrup. Tri admitted that so far, according to national and international drug testing regulations, there is no re-testing procedure before the drug is produced and used.

“So far we have the notion that additional ingredients must be ensured to be safe, they should be. Indeed, that’s why it should be tested at the beginning before being used and production. That may have been the door yesterday that made the end because there was no re-test before it was produced, which ultimately led to this error,” Tri explained in his presentation.

Latest Rules in Government Drug Testing

Executive Director of the Association of Indonesian Pharmaceutical Companies, Elfiano Rizaldi explained that he acknowledged that so far there had been a vacuum in international regulations which Indonesia also followed.

Elfiano said that one form of revision is the verification step that is now being carried out by BPOM as the body that determines the regulation of the efficacy, safety and efficacy of drugs circulating in Indonesia. According to him now the responsibility is not only on BPOM alone.

“Actually the case of medicinal syrup in cases of acute kidney failure is not the active ingredient, the main ingredient. Is an additional raw material, the additional raw material is a solvent. This is abused by traders or distributors who are not supposed to sell ethylene glycol or diethylene glycol products to the pharmaceutical industry,” explained Elfiano.

With the explanation above, of course, people will understand better, be careful when purchasing syrup, preferably at official pharmacies and use it according to recommendations from the results of consulting a doctor.

For more than 30 years, the National Pharmaceutical Industry has worked under the supervision of the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) regulator, which has provided more than 90% of drug needs produced by the national private industry and state-owned companies.

For this reason, the Association of Indonesian Pharmaceutical Companies (GPFI) would like to invite all related parties, with the aim of:

Inform the public that the government through the Ministry of Health and BPOM and the Police have carried out a thorough process to ensure that there are no more causes of drug syrup solvent pollution that has the potential to cause GGAM.

Convincing the public and all medical associations, that the syrup medicine that has been announced as safe by BPOM has indeed been proven safe and can be used again soon as the friendliest medicine for Indonesian children and babies.

The public also has the right to know the correct information, so all those involved can share the most up-to-date information so that the public is not worried about consuming safe syrup.

Complete information can be accessed at:

Website:https://www.gpfarmasi.id/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gpfarmasi.id/