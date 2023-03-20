Find out the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Sagittarius this Monday, March 20, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

A Sagittarius He is a super companion and optimist, with an adventurous spirit, who loves traveling and philosophizing until the wee hours of the morning. Tireless seeker, daring, enthusiastic, tactless, he is amusingly clumsy and “screw-up.” He has no filters when he speaks: he can tell us the worst things with complete freshness, perhaps he hasn’t even noticed the force of his words. He hates routine, he is an excellent travel and adventure companion, since for a Sagittarius there are no physical or mental borders. He loves freedom.

What awaits Sagittarius on Monday, March 20

An unexpected reaction will make you recognize the true value of your friendships. Time for difficult decisions. Trust your instincts.

Sagittarius in health

Don’t run away from helplessness. Showing your face and defending what belongs to you will favor you. Keep your goals clear and carry them out.

Sagittarius in love

You will look for a ground cable in your partner. You will endure situations that only with attention and affection can you cope with. You will have to set limits.

Sagittarius in money

If that awkward situation you’re experiencing at work is bothering you, talk to someone who can resolve the matter.

Sagittarius Characteristics

Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Aries and Leo. People born between November 23 and December 22 belong to the Sagittarius sign.