Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Sagittarius this Saturday, April 1, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

A Sagittarius He is a super companion and optimist, with an adventurous spirit, who loves traveling and philosophizing until the wee hours of the morning. Tireless seeker, daring, enthusiastic, tactless, he is amusingly clumsy and “screw-up.” He has no filters when he speaks: he can tell us the worst things with complete freshness, perhaps he hasn’t even noticed the force of his words. He hates routine, he is an excellent travel and adventure companion, since for a Sagittarius there are no physical or mental borders. He loves freedom.

What awaits Sagittarius on Saturday, April 1

There are no limits today as to how far you can take others. You are the one in charge and you will be imposed by your guiding conditions.

Sagittarius in health

Be careful with being unfair and blaming someone who doesn’t have them. You should be more neutral when analyzing the facts.

Sagittarius in love

Clandestine love relationships or with people in the circle of friends. Do not prolong them because you will regret it.

Sagittarius in money

Once you have cleared up all the misunderstandings with a few people, you can start a large-scale project.

Sagittarius Characteristics

Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Aries and Leo. People born between November 23 and December 22 belong to the Sagittarius sign.

