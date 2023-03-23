Find out the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Sagittarius this Thursday, March 23, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

A Sagittarius He is a super companion and optimist, with an adventurous spirit, who loves traveling and philosophizing until the wee hours of the morning. Tireless seeker, daring, enthusiastic, tactless, he is amusingly clumsy and “screw-up.” He has no filters when speaking: he can tell us the worst things with complete freshness, perhaps he has not even noticed the force of his words. He hates routine, he is an excellent travel and adventure companion, since for a Sagittarius there are no physical or mental borders. He loves freedom.

What awaits Sagittarius on Thursday, March 23

What comes along, both the good and the bad, will stimulate your fighting spirit. Take advantage of the moment of well-being.

Sagittarius in health

Good tonicity in the abdominal area is essential for the perfect static of the spine. Do daily exercises.

Sagittarius in love

Leave behind fights and disagreements, and look for new ways of contact with your loved one. You will alleviate stagnant aspects in love.

Sagittarius in money

Do not hesitate for a minute to put all your creativity, get the most out of the new opportunities that arise.

Sagittarius Characteristics

Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Aries and Leo. People born between November 23 and December 22 belong to the Sagittarius sign.

