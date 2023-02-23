Perhaps its gigantic and enchanting beauty was also given by the fact that yours has always been a construction site “in progress”. And every year that you went to Barcelona you could discover a new piece of the magnificent Sagrada Familia cathedral, the ever-moving creature born of the visionary genius of Antoni Gaudì in the now distant 1882. But now there is the eagerly awaited completion date . It was communicated just recently by the mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau: «Habemus datam: the Sagrada Familia will be completed in three years, in 2026». Something more than a huge architectural work that is finally completed, a taboo that is falling, that of the continuous regeneration of the work that was now part of his DNA. In short, a basilica in eternal motion, which offered a dissonant panorama to tourists and citizens: spiers and cranes, Art Nouveau frills and concrete mixers. Above all, the citizens of Barcelona do not believe it, who since they were born have understood the symbol of Barcelona as an architectural event contrary to the law of architecture itself, that is to say to static nature.

From Gaudì’s death to today

After the tragic death of its architect in 1926, the project was hampered now by civil war, now by funding problems and conservation work, then by endless requests for permits and finally by the pandemic. The new date having been announced, exactly one hundred years after the death of its creator, there are therefore three years left to finish the Glory Façade and the monumental entrance on Carrer de Mallorca. Precisely to build the staircase to this new entrance, however, one last obstacle stands between the Catalans and the Sagrada Família: there is a lack of physical space.

The long history of the cathedral

In 1883 a thirty-one year old Antoni Gaudí had received the commission for the design and construction of the Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família – wanted by the wealthy Catalan publisher Josep Maria Bocabella – as a fallback after the renunciations of two other architects, Francisco de Paula del Villar (who we owe the first project in the neo-Gothic style) and Jual Martorell, of which Gaudì was assistant. The latter, already famous and appreciated in the city for masterpieces such as the Casa Batlló and Parc Guell, made strong Art Nouveau and imaginative changes to the previous versions, working on the project for over forty years and then dedicating himself completely until his death. When this arrived, only the Nativity Façade, with sculptures by Carles Mani, Llorenç and Joan Matamala and drawings by Ricard Opisso, and the tower of San Barnaba were complete. His assistant Domènec Sugrañes then directed the works for the next ten years, finishing the three towers of the Nativity facade. The Sagrada Família and its completion already became a controversial topic in these years – George Orwell called it “one of the ugliest buildings in the world” while Le Corbusier and Walter Gropius thought it should have remained incomplete -, aggravated by the destruction of the original plans during the Spanish Civil War. An endless story that reaches the present day, considering that the latest additions are from 2021 and 2022, when the apse tower dedicated to the Virgin Mary and those of Mark and Luke were inaugurated, while the towers dedicated to John and Luke are planned for 2023 Matteo. Finally, the completion of the tallest tower should arrive by 2026, which with its 172.5 meters is dedicated to Jesus Christ, together with the monumental Façade of Glory.