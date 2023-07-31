Home » SAI Entertainment Announces Departure of ChaeY from CRAXY Group
Entertainment

SAI Entertainment Announces Departure of ChaeY from CRAXY Group

by admin
SAI Entertainment Announces Departure of ChaeY from CRAXY Group

ChaeY Leaves CRAXY: SAI <a data-ail="1250512" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/entertainment/" >ENTERTAINMENT</a> Announces Departure

entertainment/chaeY-leaves-craxy-sai-entertainment-announces-departure”> entertainment/chaeY-leaves-craxy-sai-entertainment-announces-departure”>

ChaeY Leaves CRAXY: SAI ENTERTAINMENT Announces Departure

KPOP | Yuan | 2023-07-31T12:52:00+08:00
By KSD Korean Star Network

entertainment/craxymembers.jpg” alt=”CRAXY” layout=”responsive” width=”600″ height=”400″ class=”mb4″>

Today (31st) SAI ENTERTAINMENT announced that ChaeY will leave the CRAXY group.

The statement is as follows: “Hello everyone, this is SAI ENTERTAINMENT. ChaeY, who was a member of CRAXY during this time, has left the group due to the company’s decision. Due to the sudden news, I am sorry to have worried many fans. I hope fans will support me in the future. The 4 CRAXY members who continue their activities with a new look would like to apologize again to everyone who supported CRAXY.”

(Source: twitter@CRAXY_OFFICIALS)

CRAXY is a five-member girl group launched by SAI ENTERTAINMENT. The members include Wooah, Karin, Hyejin, Swan, and ChaeY. They officially debuted with the album “My Universe” on March 3, 2020. New albums are released every year, and the 4th mini album “CRAXY Mini Album Vol. 4 – XX” was released in March this year.

(Source: SAI ENTERTAINMENT)

Regarding the sudden news, netizens also left messages: “What”, “So what is the reason, if you say it, you don’t say it”, “Are you kidding me”, “I don’t understand why”, “What happened? “, “Return my 5-person group” and so on.

(Source: twitter@CRAXY_OFFICIALS)

advertise

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network. All rights reserved.

You may also like

concert #56: mild orange @ b72 | 09/23/2022

Marco Antonio Solis and Wife Cristy: Living Life...

DUST BOLT – New album and new single...

The Enchanting Debut of Ballet “Snow White”: A...

5 cool cultural events in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee...

The Universe: Exploring Love Through Traditional Chinese Opera

2022/9/24 – K-man is attempting to play the...

Manuel Turizo Surprises with Shakira Collaboration at Gerard...

1-900 Releases ‘DON’T YOU LOVE IT’ | Niche...

Why is it celebrated today, July 31?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy