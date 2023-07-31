SAI Entertainment Announces Departure of ChaeY from CRAXY Group

entertainment/craxymembers.jpg” alt=”CRAXY” layout=”responsive” width=”600″ height=”400″ class=”mb4″>

Today (31st) SAI ENTERTAINMENT announced that ChaeY will leave the CRAXY group.

The statement is as follows: “Hello everyone, this is SAI ENTERTAINMENT. ChaeY, who was a member of CRAXY during this time, has left the group due to the company’s decision. Due to the sudden news, I am sorry to have worried many fans. I hope fans will support me in the future. The 4 CRAXY members who continue their activities with a new look would like to apologize again to everyone who supported CRAXY.”

(Source: twitter@CRAXY_OFFICIALS)

CRAXY is a five-member girl group launched by SAI ENTERTAINMENT. The members include Wooah, Karin, Hyejin, Swan, and ChaeY. They officially debuted with the album “My Universe” on March 3, 2020. New albums are released every year, and the 4th mini album “CRAXY Mini Album Vol. 4 – XX” was released in March this year.

(Source: SAI ENTERTAINMENT)

Regarding the sudden news, netizens also left messages: “What”, “So what is the reason, if you say it, you don’t say it”, “Are you kidding me”, “I don’t understand why”, “What happened? “, “Return my 5-person group” and so on.

(Source: twitter@CRAXY_OFFICIALS)

