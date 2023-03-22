A good three and a half years after their quasi-“comeback” album “Ghost” (2019), the brand new album “League Of The Serpent” by the Swedish/Norwegian melodic power metal band SAINT DEAMON will be released on April 21st, 2023 via AFM Records!

After us SAINT DEAMON already offered a foretaste of their upcoming long player at the beginning of the new year, another premiere follows today with “Load Your Cannons”!

“It’s time to take this beast of an album one step closer to release! And what could be better than bringing out the heavy artillery and full energy of the song from our latest single release in an oversized video production.” commented on the band.

“We are very proud to present Load Your Cannons to you all. Let’s fill our hearts with the power of metal and the spirit of Captain Saint Deamon and rock the night away! May your Friday be filled with headbanging, moshing, and the joy that can only come from Saint Deamon’s “Load Your Cannons”! RAWK!”

The fact that SAINT DEAMON stand for high-quality sound and an individual note (which is often difficult to find in the Power Metal genre) should have gotten around in the scene long ago. As the first single releases prove, the quality of vocal prodigy Jan-Thore Grefstad, guitarist Toya Johansson and bassist Nobby Noberg (ex-Dionysus), as well as new addition on drums Alfred Fridhagen (Gaia Epicus) is convincing on “League Of The Serpent”.

In the usual successful SAINT DEAMON composition, the band now cleverly weaves progressive echoes and promises to release an album with “League Of The Serpent” that will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the genre in 2023.

Singer Jan Thore reveals: “In many ways this album is written in the same way as our debut In Shadows Lost From the Brave was written. The songs are all new and fresh, no older song ideas were used. The album is everything you can expect from Saint Deamon. Heavy, fast, slow, powerful and melodic – it’s all there. I truly believe what you hear on “League Of The Serpent” is the best version of Saint Deamon.”

Like its predecessor “Ghost”, Oscar Nilsson’s “League Of The Serpent” was mixed at Crehate Studios (Scorpions, Crash Diet, In Flames). This time Tomas ‘Plec’ Johansson (The Night Flight Orchestra, Nocturnal Rites) was hired to do the mastering.

The album will be available April 21st on Digipak CD and limited (300 copies) colored vinyl edition through AFM Records, pre-orders are accepted HERE possible!

Album track listing:

01. At Break of Dawn

02. League of the Serpent

03. The Final Fight

04. Lord of the Night

05. A Lie to Be Undone

06. Raise Hell

07. Lost in Your Sin

08. Gates of Paradise

09. Load Your Cannons

10. Heaven to Heart

11. They Call Us Deamons

