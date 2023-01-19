SAINT LAURENT

Art and Saint Laurent were originally accomplices, so the extraordinary built-in architectural structure of master architect Tadao Ando undoubtedly coincides with the concise and intimate show space tonight. The shimmering concrete columns inside the building echo the ring-shaped luminous oasis design of last season’s menswear show. The circle, a symbol of perfection and purity, became, almost inadvertently, a recurring signature of Saint Laurent.

This series is characterized by exquisite and elegant design and meticulous details. The slender and smooth silhouette, firm and decisive shoulder design and slim waist line, every detail and design complement each other. A restrained palette of black, white, camel, navy, accented with touches of silver reinforces and underlines bold sophistication, making each design destined to stand out.

The chiffon shirt is paired with a hooded sweater with a waist design, and floor-length trousers with sports elements, making the overall shape more relaxed. Coats are tailored in loose, comfortable silhouettes, tailored in shape and length to create inspiring designs that reinterpret the Maison’s classic design context. At the same time, soft fabrics such as mohair, cashmere, satin and velvet are used to contrast with tough textured materials. Throughout this season, the design philosophy remains the same.

The brand’s unique dialogue on gender fluidity continues this season. Saint Laurent women’s collections often incorporate elements of men’s clothing, while women’s clothing also has an impact on men’s collections. This season’s grasp of proportion and wrap design: for example, the latest The hood design of the women’s wear series has also been extended and displayed many times in the styling of this season’s 2023 winter men’s wear series.

