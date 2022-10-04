Home Entertainment Sakura and Yunzhen participated in the production of LE SSERAFIM’s new song Encai Diagnosed | Hong Encai | Miyawaki Sakura | Xu Yunzhen
[Epoch Times, October 04, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) Source Music announced the second mini album “ANTIFRAGILE” of the girl group LE SSERAFIM at 0:00 Korea time today (4th) on the official SNS. “The songs and details included, among which Miyawaki Sakura and Xu Yunzhen participated in the production of the songs. In addition, the company also announced the news that member Hong Encai was diagnosed.

Source Music announced on Weverse on the evening of the 3rd that Hong Encai received a rapid antigen test on the 2nd because of cold symptoms and obtained a positive result. The members of LE SSERAFIM other than Encai have no special abnormal symptoms at present, and they all obtained negative results in the rapid antigen test on the 3rd.

Although LE SSERAFIM will not change the original itinerary, the “2022 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS (TMA)” awards ceremony held on the 8th will be attended by four members other than Hong Encai.

On the other hand, Source Music today announced the playlist and song creator list of LE SSERAFIM’s second mini-album “ANTIFRAGILE”. The company revealed that the title song of the same name “ANTIFRAGILE” is a Latin-style and dynamic song.

In addition to the songs included in this album by Fang Shixuan, the head of HYBE and the producer team “13”, LE SSERAFIM members Miyawaki Sakura and Xu Yunzhen also participated in the production of the album’s last song “Good Parts (when the quality” is bad but I am)”. Xu Yunzhen also participated in the production of the included songs “Impurities” and “No Celestial”.

LE SSERAFIM’s second mini album “ANTIFRAGILE” will be released on October 17th at 6 pm KST.

