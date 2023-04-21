SALAM ORIENT 2023 – mica

SALAM ORIENT has found its new festival period – initially due to the pandemic and from this year fixed – in spring. From 4th to 14th May 2023 an exciting and diverse program will take place at various venues in Vienna. For the musical programming, SALAM ORIENT has brought a guest curator on board for the first time in the form of the Vienna-based oud virtuoso ORWA SALEH. This inspiring collaboration has resulted in a multifaceted music program – from classical-traditional ensembles like GHALIA BENALI & CONSTANTINOPLE with their project “In the footsteps of Rumi” or RENAUD GARCIA-FONS’ “The Breath of Strings” to rock and electronic music like YEMEN BLUES or EL MORABBA3.

Salam Orient With the invited artists, it also offers a socially and socially critical platform. The world premiere of “Voices of Iran” is dedicated to the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protest movement. And Özlem Bulut will also use her album presentation to focus on the catastrophic situation after the earthquake. The Art Room philomena+ has for Salam Orient curated a visual arts track and with the participatory art project “Markt-Marie” focused on the currently burning questions about money. In addition, Orwa Saleh is organizing a festival headquarters for the first time, which ensures a family get-together with jam sessions and DJ Line.

Bild Renaud Garcia Fons` “Breath of Strings” (c) Emmanuel Ligner

Opens with Renaud Garcia-Fons’ latest project “The Breath of Strings”, which he presents with a magnificent 8-piece ensemble (eg Derya Türkan on the Kamanche). Salam Orient on May 4, 2023 his 21st festival edition with a masterpiece by the virtuoso on the double bass. Strive for several years Salam Orient about the wonderful project “In the footsteps of Rumi” and this year the time has finally come: the powerful-voiced Tunisian-Belgian artist Ghalia Benali is going with the first-class ensemble Constantinople under the musical direction of the Iranian artist Kiya Tabassian in the footsteps of the great poet and mystic Rumi. For guest curator Orwa Saleh, a personal highlight of this concert is the oud icon Charbel Rouhana in the Constantinople– to hear the ensemble. Charbel Rouhana’s technique has influenced generations of oud players in the Arab world, including Orwa Saleh himself.

Özlem Bulut (c) Fernanda Nigro

Celebrated with the concert evening “Voices of Iran”. Salam Orient a world premiere and unites the singers Golnar Shahyar, Tara Mehrad and Aïda Nosrat in one especially for Salam Orient designed project that is dedicated to the Iranian protest movement “Woman, Life, Freedom”. The artists had to leave their homeland in order to be able to continue their musical careers in their spirit and are now giving their voice to the rights of women in Iran from here. The Kurdish-Turkish artist Özlem Bulut, who lives in Vienna, presents within the framework of Salam Orient her long-awaited third album “Ayna”, which has unexpectedly become even more politically explosive since the earthquake with its catastrophic consequences.

The Jordanian-Palestinian band is also politically relevant El Morabba3with which Orwa Saleh has fulfilled a long-cherished wish: “Since the release of their first album in 2012, El Morabba3 have been one of the most important bands in the Arabic rock scene. With their fresh approach, socially engaged lyrics and unique sound, they have earned huge popularity among Arab audiences, well deserved. Personally, I’ve been listening to their songs for years, I now know them by heart and it’s an incredible feeling to finally be able to see them live on stage.” And the band Yemen Blues is actually long overdue at the festival: “I’ve always been a big fan. The mixture of Yemeni music with funk, blues and jazz moves me a lot and now they will finally inspire the audience in Vienna too”says festival director Katrin Proell.

The entire program can be found at: https://www.salam-orient.at/programm/