Home » Salehe Bembury Unveils New Collaboration with Crocs
Entertainment

Salehe Bembury Unveils New Collaboration with Crocs

by admin
Salehe Bembury Unveils New Collaboration with Crocs

Crocs and Salehe Bembury Collaborate on New Pollex-Style Shoes

In a recent Instagram post, Crocs and its creative director Salehe Bembury teased fans with a look at their latest collaboration. The post revealed new Pollex-style shoes featuring a unique design and a potential release date in 2024.

Bembury, who was appointed as Crocs’ creative director earlier this year, shared images of the new shoes on the popular social media platform. The photos showcased the Pollex-style rubber soles and “Crocs Salehe Bembury” imprint on the shoe’s exterior. The shoe appeared to be constructed with peach leather, beige mesh, and green rubber with a blue wave design on the tongue and lining, embodying Pollex’s distinctive Gorpcore style.

The post also included a brief mention of “SS 24,” hinting at a potential launch in 2024. While there is currently no official release information for the new Salehe Bembury x Crocs shoes, fans and fashion enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting updates.

With this latest collaboration, Crocs continues to expand its product line and appeal to a wider audience. Stay tuned for more details on the release of the new Salehe Bembury x Crocs shoes as they become available.

See also  The finale of the popular animation "Attack on Titan" may be presented in "Theatrical Version" | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Exploring Diversity with MAISON de SIT.E: The Srinagar...

Brazil overwhelms Argentina and joins Canada in the...

Venezuelan Rapper Neutro Shorty Involved in Spectacular Traffic...

The Pumas seven and their great present

The 55-Year-Old ‘Prince of Love Songs’ Finds Happiness...

Roca will go to court against the injunction...

Preserving History: The Legacy of Jairo Varela and...

The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Story of...

some 8 million women and girls will need...

Two years, five months, too many deaths

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy