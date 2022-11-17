Home Entertainment Salehe Bembury x Moncler’s Latest Joint Shoes Are Coming Soon
Salehe Bembury has launched many popular joint shoes with New Balance and Crocs in recent years. With its personal aesthetics and unique design vision for shoes, it has repeatedly become a topic. Now it has a new joint partner, and it is the first to expose the latest joint shoes with Moncler. .

Salehe Bembury took the lead in sharing zoomed-in close-up photos on his personal Instagram. He chose yellow, orange, pink, and red to construct the color of the shoe body, continuing Bembury’s own tonality, and the tongue label revealed the identities of both parties; pink and yellow uppers You can see the complex and complex lines such as contour lines around, with orange suede to enhance the level of detail, and finally with silver shoelaces for finishing.

Although the complete shoes have not yet been seen, the cooperation between the two parties is definitely worth looking forward to. Interested readers please pay attention.

