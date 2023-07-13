Salma Hayek Reveals Her Love for Mexican Gastronomy and Shrimp Eating Traditions in Veracruz

Title: Salma Hayek Relishes in Her Mexican Roots Through Gastronomy

Subtitle: The talented actress indulges in her favorite traditional dishes while visiting Veracruz

No matter where she is, Salma Hayek has her Mexican roots deeply ingrained within her, and one of the ways she reconnects with her heritage is through gastronomy. The renowned actress recently revealed her passion for the flavors of her native country, particularly during her visit to Veracruz, where she delighted in the unique preparation of shrimp.

While in Veracruz, Hayek took pleasure in savoring the dishes she grew up with, appreciating the authenticity behind their cooking methods. She unveiled a fascinating aspect of Veracruz cuisine, showcasing her love for shrimp, which is commonly enjoyed with a twist. The actress disclosed that in her homeland, the crustacean is consumed whole, including the heads, as a way to minimize waste and fully appreciate the delicacy’s flavors.

In an image she shared, Hayek can be seen holding a shrimp in her hands and relishing the contents of its head. The actress also complemented her meal with a perfectly chilled glass of beer, as is customary in Veracruz.

Hayek’s dedication to preserving her cultural heritage extends beyond culinary experiences. Recently, the actress celebrated a significant milestone on Instagram, reaching a staggering 25 million followers. To express her gratitude, she proudly shared a daring video showcasing her exercise routine in a pool.

Despite being 56 years old, Hayek continues to radiate timeless beauty. She has also embraced her natural side, proudly displaying her wrinkles and embracing the emergence of gray hair in her locks.

Returning to her place of birth, Veracruz, allowed Hayek to revisit her formative years spent in the region before moving to Mexico City. This homecoming reinforced her deep connection to the land, its traditions, and the people who shaped her upbringing.

In the midst of her accomplished career, Salma Hayek remains grounded and connected to her Mexican heritage, celebrating it through both cultural and personal milestones.

