Salomon has officially brought back the classic off-road silhouette, and upgraded the GCS PRO ADVANCED born in 2004 to ACS PRO ADVANCED, which has successfully triggered a heated discussion in the shoe circle, and this time the brand has brought new sand colors, purple tails and blue to the shoes. The last three color schemes create a unique aesthetic of wasteland functional wind. At the technical level of shoes, ACS PRO ADVANCED is equipped with Agile Chassis System outsole technology to achieve steady progress in outdoor changing terrain and more high-performance performance. The upper uses the Kurim structure to provide stable support for the shoe shape, and from the staggered size mesh material set in the toe box to the translucent mesh surface covered by the louvered structure on the side of the shoe, multiple modules have been optimized to a great extent. The Air Flow air circulation characteristics of the shoes are enough to resist the influence of harsh and extreme weather, bringing the ultimate breathable and comfortable wearing experience. In addition, the shoelace holes on the upper are embellished with metal parts, extending the strong sci-fi futuristic logo elements to the details.

In the color matching of this debut, the sand color with an outdoor atmosphere has a light khaki upper with a hint of outdoor atmosphere emanating from the mountains and rivers, interpreting the aesthetics of desert function; the mysterious purple tail and blue tail are contrasted with distinct colors. With a flowing and avant-garde silhouette, the sci-fi neon bright colors create a strong sense of hierarchy. It is reported that the three color matching will be launched on the official channel of Salomon at the end of this month, and interested friends should not miss it.