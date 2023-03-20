Salomon announces a renewed collaboration with Parisian fashion house The Broken Arm. The two parties reinterpreted the XT QUEST 2 TEXAS shoe model through in-depth exploration of outdoor shoe culture and incorporating The Broken Arm’s highly recognizable design language. The upper design is infused with the French rural scenery and the climate characteristics of Texas. It is presented in a combination of pure black, olive green, white and wine red, which is reminiscent of Texas cows and arid Texas. climate and cowboys on the ranch. In terms of technology, the upper uses Matrix weaving, and the sole uses Salomon’s exclusive 4D Advanced Chassis, which provides just the right amount of stability and can travel freely on various terrains. Meanwhile, the Contagrip rubber compound brings advanced performance to provide excellent traction and grip in a variety of terrain conditions. It is reported that Salomon x The Broken Arm XT QUEST 2 TEXAS will be launched on March 25th on the designated official channel of Salomon. For more news, please pay attention to the official website of Salomon.