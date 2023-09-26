Salomon Partners with Jah Jah for New ACS Pro Shoe Inspired by West African Tradition

Salomon Teams up with Jah Jah Studio for New ACS Pro Co-Branded Shoe Collection

Salomon, the renowned outdoor brand, has partnered with creative studio Jah Jah to unveil their latest collaboration – the ADVANCED Odyssey series. The highlight of this joint venture is the release of the ACS Pro co-branded shoe, inspired by West African tradition and mythology.

The new shoe draws inspiration from the captivating story of the “Kankourang” – a revered character in West African culture known for protecting and warding off danger. Salomon and Jah Jah have delved deep into this ancient tale to create a shoe that embodies the values of culture and spirituality.

The shoe features a predominantly dark chocolate and black color scheme, with accents of red, yellow, and green. The darker hues lend the shoes a visually rich look, perfectly suited for the autumn and winter seasons. To complement the shoe launch, the collaboration also includes a promotional video reminiscent of a movie trailer. This artistic initiative aims to go beyond showcasing joint footwear, intending to integrate immersive experiences such as movies, culture, and photography. The partnership strives to ensure the preservation and dissemination of culture for years to come.

Priced at $230, the latest joint shoe model by Jah Jah x Salomon ACS Pro is now available for purchase at Jah Jah Studio. It will hit the global market on September 28, allowing worldwide fans of both brands to grab a piece of this special collaboration. Those interested in owning a pair are encouraged to make their purchase promptly.

Salomon and Jah Jah’s partnership proves that collaboration can extend beyond the realm of products. With the release of the ACS Pro co-branded shoe, the two entities have successfully merged their respective expertise in outdoor gear and creative design, resulting in a unique product that amplifies the essence of West African tradition and mythology.

