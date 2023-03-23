Home Entertainment Salomon presents a limited edition model for the 10th anniversary of the XT-6
This year is the 10th anniversary of the birth of the classic cross-country running shoe model XT-6, and Salomon has specially launched a new commemorative limited edition XT-6 10Y for this purpose, with eye-catching fiery red color as the main tone. XT-6 10Y is actually based on the shoe prototype launched by the brand in 2013. The shoe made its debut in the “S/Lab” series that year. It was carefully designed to cope with the ultra-marathon competition held in the harsh mountain environment. So this time XT-6 10Y is a replica version, but it has been injected with new details and materials.

The EVA midsole of the XT-6 10Y is made of a unique material and is equipped with a translucent Agile Chassis System (ACS) chassis stability structure, which is more dazzling under the refraction of sunlight. As for the outsole and dual-density midsole made of Mud Contagrip® technology, it brings runners a steady and solid landing feeling, and of course Salomon’s iconic Quicklace™ patented technology is indispensable. In addition, the heel position is attached with a unique number, which is of great collection value. In addition to shoes, this commemorative limited new work also includes an exclusive strap backpack and a pair of socks.

Salomon XT-6 10Y will be available globally on March 28. The HBX Hong Kong physical store will also be officially launched at 4:00 pm on the same day, and it will be available globally at hbx.com online store at 9:00 pm. The price is HK$1,500 .

