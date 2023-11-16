Home » Salomon Sportstyle Releases Limited Edition XT-4 OG Shoes
Salomon Sportstyle Releases Limited Edition XT-4 OG Shoes

Salomon Sportstyle Releases Limited Edition XT-4 OG Shoes

Salomon Sportstyle Launches New Limited Edition Shoe

Salomon’s lifestyle branch, “Salomon Sportstyle,” has officially launched the Salomon XT-4 OG new limited edition shoe. The XT-4 OG is a faithful restoration of the high-performance shoe XT-4 that was popular in the 2000s. The shoe is made of white mesh material, with bright gradient colors printed on the body, and is equipped with Agile Chassis™ Skeleton technology. The gray translucent midsole provides the wearer with stability and shock absorption when walking, making it a shoe with both design and functionality.

The new limited edition shoes will be available at the pop-up store opened at “Shinjuku Lumine” from November 20th to December 3rd. The price for the Salomon XT-4 OG is ¥30,800 yen. The pop-up store will be located at Lumine Shinjuku Lumine 1 2F Gallery 1, 1-1-5 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, and will be open from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Fans of Salomon Sportstyle and sneaker enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the pop-up store to get their hands on this new limited edition release. With its unique design and advanced technology, the Salomon XT-4 OG is sure to be a hit among those looking for both style and performance in their footwear. Keep an eye out for more updates and future releases from Salomon Sportstyle.

