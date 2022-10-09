Home Entertainment Salomon x GR10K Quest Low Officially Released
Salomon x GR10K Quest Low Officially Released

Salomon x GR10K Quest Low Officially Released

French pioneer outdoor brand Salomon once again teamed up with Italian functional fashion brand GR10K to create a joint series. This autumn and winter, the two parties will bring the Salomon x GR10K Quest Low collaboration shoes to explore the pursuit of freedom in the urbanization plan of Utopia. In this cooperation, GR10K proposed the concept of “tactical boots for non-tactical scenarios” for Salomon’s iconic tactical boots Quest shoes, exploring the commonality of tactical design language and “uniforms” in urban order, and the shoes revolved around two types of cities. Utopian masquerading as a user: From the city players weaving through the extremely complex city buildings to the extreme drummers in the Grunge cultural scene of the 90s.

In terms of shoe design, in addition to the low-top of the classic Salomon Quest tactical boots, the GR10K integrates the (de)stylized historical freedom and modern awareness associated with sneakers, with the unique experimental and avant-garde visual experience of the GR10K. With a bold makeover, Salomon’s trademark area has been transformed into a black ghost icon, paying homage to 90s Grunge culture. In terms of color matching, the two sides choose pure black as the main color, and the sole is shown in dark brown, one of the GR10K customary colors. With the light gray quick strap system, red details are injected into the embellishment to add a sense of hierarchy to the shoes.

Equipped with Salomon’s exclusive 4D Advanced Chassis™ technology, this shoe is powered by Contagrip® technology to provide superior traction, reducing fatigue when walking on rough, uneven and wet terrain. And ensure comfort. It is reported that the joint shoes will be officially put on sale in major Salomon stores on October 15.

